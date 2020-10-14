© Chornohora Mountain Search and Rescue Post



Snow fell in the Carpathians on October 14. That's the first case this season. Chornohorsky mountain search and rescue post reported that on Wednesday.Low visibility, down to 50 meters, was observed at Pip Ivan mountain, due to the thick snow clouds.Earlier this month, we reported that a dust storm occurred in in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region; the weather forecasters also claimed bad contamination of the air in the town, and a strong wind.The citizens reported strong gusts of wind, light rains and a dust storm, which reduced visibility on the street. The dust lay on cars and clothes.