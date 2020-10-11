Media reported a heavy downpour lasting several hours, early on 10 October, causing floods in areas of Accra and neighbouring Kasoa in Central Region. Just over 78 mm of rain was recorded at Kotoka International Airport in Accra in 24 hours to 10 October.
The floods caused traffic chaos, with some reports of vehicles being abandoned or swept away. Images shared on Social Media showed roads turned to rivers, with raging flood water up to 1 metre deep. Reports also suggest homes have also been damaged, although there are no reports of displacements or fatalities.
The flooding has once again sparked the debate of flood control in the capital, which is regularly affected by flash floods. Residents demand improvements to Accra's drainage system, while officials blame residents for clogging the existing system with trash and for illegal building along river beds and drainage channels.
Flooding struck in Accra in June this year, leaving 1 dead and 2 missing.
Elsewhere in the country, flooding affected parts of Ashanti, Upper East and Northern and North East Regions in September. Heavy rainfall was recently reported in Sunyani, capital town of the Bono Region.
