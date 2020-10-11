Social Media

Accra - Kasoa road after the rains this morning



Why must we always talk about this every year 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/oNTzg1njFG — Charles Ayitey (@ChuckAyitey) October 10, 2020

Do we really have leaders in this country? Enough of the NPP and NDC. The Youth must rise up for what we want!!

This is happening in Kasoa, Greater Accra. Soo soo appalling!. pic.twitter.com/W5XW07JG0Z — DeboMacaroni (@mrmaccaroni_) October 10, 2020

IS THIS YOUR ACCRA? 🤔

pic.twitter.com/ACv3eKe8UV — AYEDUASE PULISIC (@quame_age) October 10, 2020

This Accra flood is not caused by any politician, its the citizens... they should change their ways of throwing rubbish into the gutters.. 😎.. pic.twitter.com/9ICk8Ijb8m — Gunn Plaay 🇬🇭🇩🇪®️ (@Gunnplaay1) October 11, 2020

Flooding struck in Accra and surrounding areas in Ghana on 10 October after heavy rainfall.Media reported a heavy downpour lasting several hours, early on 10 October, causing floods in areas of Accra and neighbouring Kasoa in Central Region.. Reports also suggest homes have also been damaged, although there are no reports of displacements or fatalities.The flooding has once again sparked the debate of flood control in the capital, which is regularly affected by flash floods. Residents demand improvements to Accra's drainage system, while officials blame residents for clogging the existing system with trash and for illegal building along river beds and drainage channels.Elsewhere in the country, flooding affected parts of Ashanti, Upper East and Northern and North East Regions in September. Heavy rainfall was recently reported in Sunyani, capital town of the Bono Region.