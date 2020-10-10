A man is dead and his wife was seriously injured Thursday after they were attacked by their own dog at a mobile home park in Moses Lake, sheriff's officials said.The dog was identified as a pit bull or pit bull mix, said Kyle Foreman of the Grant County Sheriff's Office.The incident unfolded at about 11:20 a.m. when a neighbor called 911 to report a dog attack at the Harvest Manor Mobile Home Park in the 4800 block of Airway Drive.Deputies and medics responded to the scene and found the man and woman with severe injuries consistent with a dog attack.They were taken to the hospital, where the man died of his wounds. He was later identified as 27-year-old Zachary S. Willis.His wife survived but remains hospitalized.The dog was taken to a veterinary clinic to be treated for injuries it sustained in the attack.The circumstances leading up to the dog attack are under investigation.Sheriff's officials say they still have not been able to interview the woman who was attacked.