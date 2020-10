© Frankie Lucena



© Frankie Lucena

Frankie Lucena of Puerto Rica has made a discovery. Some jellyfish have feet. Jellyfish sprites , that is. "On Sept. 28th, I photographed an outburst of upward directed lightning over the Caribbean," he says. "Their jellyfish forms included something unusual. I call them 'feet.'" Note the bright endpoints at the bottom of the sprite's dangling tendrils.says Lucena, who has spent years documenting sprites and gigantic jets above electrical storms near Puerto Rico. "After checking my database I was only able to find three others that have this feature, so I compiled all four into a single image . My best guess is that the electrons were only able to propagate downward to a certain point and they accumulated there, causing the tips of the tendrils to brighten."Jellyfish with feet: Another reason to keep an eye on the tops of thunderstorms