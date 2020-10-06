Andrew Cuomo
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces that the state will enact "aggressive enforcement" of COVID-19 protocols. Cuomo has descended into a full-blown dictator and says he will close non-compliant businesses and schools.

Beginning this week, New Yorkers will be subjected to a police state and dictatorship never before thought possible in the "land of the free." Queens, Brooklyn, Orange, and Rockland counties have all seen recent increases in positive coronavirus cases, which means politicians are taking new draconian measures against the people to maintain their grip on power. These areas will be the target of "direct enforcement," ensuring businesses and citizens are abiding by mask mandates, social distancing orders, and other regulations in place in the state, according to a report by RT.

"Local governments have not done an effective job of enforcement in these hotspot ZIP codes. [New York State] will be doing aggressive enforcement starting tomorrow," Cuomo tweeted on Sunday after a conference call with members of the press. "As we saw with bars and restaurants when the state initiated enforcement actions compliance greatly increased."


As far as looting and rioting go, those will likely be left to destroy whatever they want. But police will be aggressively enforcing the draconian COVID-19 rules shoved down the throats of the public. This is a sad dystopian nightmare for the people of New York.


The boot is on the neck of New York business owners, and those who survive this horrific tyranny will be the few fortunate ones. New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio also announced on Sunday he is seeking the governor's approval to shut down schools and non-essential businesses in nine zip codes in Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods where there has been an increase in positive cases.

"We're having an extraordinary problem - something we haven't seen since spring,'' the mayor told reporters of the uptick in positive cases.