Elderly couple swept away

Bridges and houses swept away

A €1billion-plus catastrophe naturelle

At least 20 people are missing, at least three have died, and villages in southeast France are still without water or electricity, as the €1billion-plus devastation wreaked by Storm Alex continues to emerge.In Alpes-Maritimes, the villages of Saint-Martin-Vésubie, Roquebillière, Breil-sur-Roya, and Tende are among some of the worst-affected, after, causing mudslides and devastating flooding.More than 560 residents have been evacuated by emergency services, with 150 people yet to be rescued.One person - a cyclist - was confirmed dead in Brittany as Storm Alex hit the West coast on Friday.They are thought to have barricaded themselves in their living room, and had been trying to signal to emergency services using a lamp.Local reporter Grégory Leclerc posted a video of their house minutes before it was swept away, calling the incident a "catastrophe".The couple's son, Eric Borello, told local newspaper Nice Matin : "My parents are missing, but I know that it's over. I knew that when I received confirmation that they were in the house until the final moment. They went after a long life of love. That is what I'm telling myself to ease my pain."From his flat in Nice, Mr Borello called emergency services, who told him that no helicopters would be able to fly in the conditions to mount a rescue.He said: "When I hung up, I knew it was over...they weren't suicidal. They just took too long to evaluate the situation and get their things ready. They probably wanted to save some papers. The weather killed them."The couple had already suffered during a severe flood in 1994, the mayor said. He added: "They listened to us then [when asked to evacuate], and came back to find their house totally devastated...they did not want to live through that again."Another video by reporter Mr Leclerc shows another house being carried away and smashed by the fast-moving water, reportedly with no-one inside, according to locals.Mayor Sébastien Olharan said : "[The] population is running low on everything: water, electricity, food. We would never have imagined that such a flood could come to our village."Yesterday (Sunday October 4), he said that there were still "more than a dozen people" who he had not heard from, and that the "human toll was more than we can count".One road - the Bruis mountain pass - has since reopened. Lieutenant-colonel Nicolas Franck, part of the team working to help support the villages affected, told BMFTV : "The first necessity is to establish a proper diagnosis of the situation in the valley, who are the missing people, the houses swept away, and assuage people's doubt on who is inside these houses."One resident, Christine, who was evacuated after the storm, told BFMTV : "It was like a sea around my house, with floating bits of wood. When you see that, you really panic." Another resident said: "There was mud in the courtyard that was like sand, and very difficult to clear."Another said: [We have] no light, no electricity, no internet, no phone...do you understand what that means? We are cut off from the world."Prime Minister Jean Castex has already said he will have the incident declared as an official "catastrophe naturelle (natural disaster)".President Emmanuel Macron has tweeted in support of those affected and thanked emergency services for their work.Locally, Alpes-Maritimes MP Eric Ciotti has estimated the cost of the damage to be in the region of €1billion, while Charles-Ange Ginésy, president of the Alpes-Maritimes department council, said: "I am afraid, effectively, that the total cost will continue to rise as we investigate [conditions] on the ground."