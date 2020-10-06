Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Trump adds 'Black Lives Matter' sticker to SUV so media can't claim he's spreading COVID
The Babylon Bee
Mon, 05 Oct 2020 00:01 UTC
"Checkmate," Trump said as he smiled and waved to reporters. "This is fantastic. Now, if I want to go grab a milkshake from the McDonald's drive-thru -- bam, Black Lives Matter sticker. Can't touch me. Can't criticize me. It's beautiful. Tremendous, really."
With his newfound freedom, Trump instructed his motorcade to drive around the city. The president waved at supporters -- referred to as "peaceful protesters" -- and stopped at the drive-in to catch Tenet. He even shared a bucket of popcorn with Secret Service agents, and not a single reporter was able to claim he was spreading the virus, thanks to his handy decal.
"Well, that was a bust," Trump said as his Chevy Suburban pulled out of the movie theater to take him back to the hospital. "That didn't make any sense at all. Did I need to understand Interstellar to make heads or tails of that? What a terrible movie. We should have seen Trolls."
It is my opinion that the use of this barbarous weapon at Hiroshima and Nagasaki was of no material assistance in our war against Japan. The Japanese were already defeated and ready to surrender. My own feeling was that in being the first to use it, we had adopted an ethical standard common to the barbarians of the Dark Ages.
