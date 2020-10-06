In what's being hailed as a 14-dimensional Go move, President Trump added a Black Lives Matter decal to his SUV so he can take as many trips outside the hospital as he wants, and the media won't be able to claim he's spreading COVID."Well, that was a bust," Trump said as his Chevy Suburban pulled out of the movie theater to take him back to the hospital. "That didn't make any sense at all. Did I need to understand Interstellar to make heads or tails of that? What a terrible movie. We should have seen Trolls."