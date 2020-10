According to Extremadura's Grouping of Agricultural Cooperatives (Acopaex), this season's tomato production will beThe president of Acopaex, Domingo Fernandez, said that 2.1 million tons had been contracted but thatProducers are worried about this situation, especially because they won't have enough tomatoes to be profitable, as prices have been very tight for years.The production of the current campaign will also be 20% lower than last year's production when producers obtained a similar figure than what had been contracted. "This had not happened for many years. We might sometimes produce 2, 3, or 5% less than what was contracted, but 20% less is a very large amount," Fernandez stated.Source: hoy.es