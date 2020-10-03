Many regions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia witnessed heavy and moderate rains, accompanied by thunder and lightning, today, Thursday, especially in the governorates of Al-Jumum and Adham, amid expectations from the General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection that moderate to heavy rains will continue, accompanied by activity in surface winds.The Saudi Meteorological and Environmental Protection Authority, in its weather report for today, expected thunderstorms accompanied by active winds on the heights of Jizan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, extending to the heights of Medina, and rainy thunder clouds are expected to form accompanied by active winds in parts of the Eastern Region. While the surface winds create dust and dust on the southern parts of the Riyadh and the Eastern regions.The report indicated that the surface wind movement on the Red Sea is southwest to northwest at a speed of 16-38 km / hour, and the wave height is from one to two meters, and the state of the sea is medium waves, while the surface wind movement on the Arabian Gulf is southeast to southeast at a speed of 14- 36 km / h, wave height from one to one and a half meters, and the state of the sea is medium waves.