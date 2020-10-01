© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

Sudan receives its second "once in a century" rainfall within a month, and looking back at the vast civilization existing along a newly discovered mega-lake in the same region that was full 5000 years ago, it seems the African Sahel is turning green again. Setting up a new grow zone from the ground up will requirement payment to workers, and enter the Algorand USDC stable coin protocol and Apollo Fintech platform for all African nations to introduce a single standard value central bank digital currency spendable across all nations.