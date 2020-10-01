Earth Changes
Shallow 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes off Tonga
Volcano Discovery
Thu, 01 Oct 2020 01:55 UTC
Local time at epicenter: 1 Oct 2:13 pm (GMT +13)
Magnitude: 6.4
Depth: 35.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 19.495°S / 174.2254°W (Tonga)
Nearest volcano: Late (113 km / 70 mi)
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Shallow 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes off Tonga
- A 'swarm' of earthquakes rocks Southern California
- Evidence of a supernova near Earth 2.5 million years ago
- Actions to take when you dislike yourself and your life
- New discovery enables adult skin to regenerate like a newborn's
- Repeated pregnancy loss may be tied to the olfactory system says new study
- BuzzFeed gaslights millennials that living with your parents forever is fine, as US creates a generation of docile perma-children
- Survey: President Trump treated most unfairly by media compared to Clinton, Obama & Bush
- Brainwashed NYT readers rebel: 'Canceling subs' en masse after unfavorable Biden fact-check tweet
- Lavrov offered Merkel a choice between Russia and Navalny
- Progressive Democrats denounce Biden's 'shift to left' with 'Bidenomics' as nothing more than Reaganomics
- The state's response to this 'virus' is nothing more than a weapon of mass submission
- Joe Biden falsely claims Antifa is simply 'an idea'
- UN: Africa lost $800B in illegal transfers in recent years
- 'Everybody dies': Musk says neither he nor his family will take Covid-19 vaccine, blasts Gates as a 'knucklehead'
- Now cancelled by Trinity College: Richard Dawkins
- French police clear migrant camp at launch point for Britain
- Wales bans smoking on sidelines of children's football
- Tens of thousands hit by floods in north Bangladesh - record 17 inches of rain in just 12 hours - 50,000 hectares of crops submerged
- Released documents show subpoenas to spy on General Flynn in 2017 'may have lacked legal authorization'
- Lavrov offered Merkel a choice between Russia and Navalny
- Progressive Democrats denounce Biden's 'shift to left' with 'Bidenomics' as nothing more than Reaganomics
- The state's response to this 'virus' is nothing more than a weapon of mass submission
- Joe Biden falsely claims Antifa is simply 'an idea'
- Released documents show subpoenas to spy on General Flynn in 2017 'may have lacked legal authorization'
- Debate transcript: Trump agreed to condemn white supremacists; 'Stand by' followed Wallace's prompt
- Spanish judge wants Sheldon Adelson security chief Zohar Lahav to testify in Assange spying case
- Lockdowns at stake: Trump says people want their places OPEN, but Biden insists they want to be SAFE in first presidential debate
- Gates, Kissinger and our dystopian future
- Foreign observers note 'chaos,' 'rancor' in US debate
- Netanyahu claims 'secret arms depot' in residential Beirut, Hezbollah invites media to visit sites
- Bojo apologises for getting new coronavirus rules wrong, citizens not following "confusing" rules face fines
- UK PM Bojo declares he will 're-wild' one-third of Britain
- Biden dodged $500K in taxes by exploiting loophole - Where is the media outrage?
- Best of the Web: Hillary Clinton cooked up Russiagate to smear Trump & distract from her own scandals, declassified docs suggest
- Best of the Web: Bill Gates' global agenda and how we can resist his war on life
- Assange lawyers expose politically biased medical evidence
- I'm no fan of Trump, but his peace deals in the Middle East are a diplomatic triumph...why is MSM virtually ignoring them?
- Trump used Facebook to suppress the Black vote in battleground states during 2016 election, report says
- Biden campaign wants Facebook crack down on voting 'misinformation' by Trump, after illegal pro-Dem ballot scheme uncovered
- BuzzFeed gaslights millennials that living with your parents forever is fine, as US creates a generation of docile perma-children
- Survey: President Trump treated most unfairly by media compared to Clinton, Obama & Bush
- Brainwashed NYT readers rebel: 'Canceling subs' en masse after unfavorable Biden fact-check tweet
- UN: Africa lost $800B in illegal transfers in recent years
- 'Everybody dies': Musk says neither he nor his family will take Covid-19 vaccine, blasts Gates as a 'knucklehead'
- Now cancelled by Trinity College: Richard Dawkins
- French police clear migrant camp at launch point for Britain
- Wales bans smoking on sidelines of children's football
- Now they want to ban smoking at home in the UK
- Jordan Peterson on why Marxism is attractive despite history's record of failures
- Australian mask crackdown mad, health experts warn
- Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida
- 'Doesn't the word 'woman' exist any more?' Pantone reveals new color to honor 'people who menstruate'
- Less than half of Americans say they would get covid-19 vaccine if you paid them $100 to take it
- About that Trump tax return story . . . .
- US politicians are too old: The short-term philosophy this encourages creates a vicious circle that is dooming the country
- Flashback: Epstein victim is painting his enablers as murderous lizard people
- Ex-OPCW member says Syria 2018 chemical attacks report may not reflect actual events
- Over 5,000 Russians have taken world's first Covid-19 vaccine, none have reported serious side effects
- Oxford University anonymously interviews RT journos, reveals we have 'doubts about the West.' In other news, water is wet.
- The Younger Dryas impact research debate update
- Palaeolithic humans traversed Europe earlier than thought
- The psychopaths who've dreamt and acted on a desire to depopulate the earth
- On Roosevelt and Stalin: What revisionist historians want us to forget
- Chromium steel was first made in ancient Persia millennium earlier than previously thought
- Four-thousand-year-old textile mill unearthed in western Turkey
- Wizard battles and demon circles revealed in newly translated Christian sect texts
- Why did the US stupidly invade Iraq in 2003? Remarkable new book is the most exhaustive look yet
- Early evidence for humans in Arabia: Track of 120,000-year-old footprints discovered
- DNA studies show Vikings weren't all Scandinavians
- Mysterious Disappearance: 5 missing aircraft that still baffle investigators today
- First ever preserved grown-up cave bear found - even its nose tissue is intact
- Native American settlement discovered by drones beneath Kansas pasture
- Best of the Web: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. tells Ron Paul that he believes JFK was assassinated by the CIA
- New evidence shows ancient hunters stayed in frozen Northern Europe rather than migrate to warmer areas
- Climate change implicated in downfall of Indus Valley Civilization
- Biden teaches history: 'A black guy invented the light bulb, not a white guy named Edison'
- 'Upside down houses' built for the dead in Stone Age tomb in Orkney
- Trove of undersea figurines point to ancient Phoenician cult
- Lactose tolerance spread throughout Europe in only a few thousand years
- Evidence of a supernova near Earth 2.5 million years ago
- New discovery enables adult skin to regenerate like a newborn's
- Repeated pregnancy loss may be tied to the olfactory system says new study
- How best to teach young people to discover the evidence for design in nature
- 'Weak evidence': Claim that prehistoric flying reptiles had feathers refuted by researcher
- Crows are capable of conscious thought, scientists demonstrate for the first time
- New research finds molecular machines are even more amazing than Behe realized
- Network of hidden lakes detected under surface of Mars
- Ireland switches on 5G network, expects 50% coverage by next year
- Moon has hazardous radiation levels, new measurements from China probe show
- NASA warns Statue of Liberty-sized space rock among FIVE headed towards Earth
- Scientists learn how to make liquid crystal shape-shift
- Physicist comes up with math that makes 'paradox-free' time travel plausible
- AI is getting smarter
- British astrophysicists: "mini ice age is accelerating - New 'Maunder Minimum' has begun," look at changes in Beaufort Gyre
- The strange storms on Jupiter
- 100 million-year-old meteorite crater discovered Down Under
- Neanderthal's Y chromosome replaced during mating event with human
- Newly identified 'landfalling droughts' originate over ocean, grow faster, have more severe impact
- NASA: Asteroid will fly by Earth closer than our satellites - today
- Shallow 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes off Tonga
- A 'swarm' of earthquakes rocks Southern California
- Tens of thousands hit by floods in north Bangladesh - record 17 inches of rain in just 12 hours - 50,000 hectares of crops submerged
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: The truth about the next ten years
- Parents face jail after toddler mauled to death by family dog on second birthday in Ukraine
- The Glass Fire in California burned 1 acre every five seconds as it tripled in size; reports on multiple fires across the state
- Severe hailstorm, heavy rain, waterspout and flash flood slam Istanbul, Turkey
- Third wave of floods hits 300,000 across the state of Assam, India
- At least 11 dead after landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in North Kalimantan, Indonesia
- Arctic dimming causing 'devastating' forest decline
- Brilliant pink auroras are dazzling the Arctic Circle amid an ongoing solar storm
- Signs and Portents: Woman discovers 2-headed snake inside home in Alexander County, North Carolina
- Italy's coldest September in 50 years
- Mount Buller hit by 16 inches of spring snow in Victorian Alps, Australia
- Beartooth Highway closed due to 3-4 foot snow drifts in Wyoming
- Deadly floods and and landslides in Vietnam after 13 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: This is what happens when global growing seasons shorten
- Flood inundates 17,135 hectares of croplands in Kurigram, Bangladesh - 6 inches of rain in 12 hours
- Last weekend of September brings early snow on Romania's mountain road Transalpina
- 6,000 sheep trapped by early snow in French Alps - snowdrifts 2 meters deep
- Hundreds report meteor fireball blazing over Eastern US - UPDATE
- Meteor fireball over Spain on Sep. 25
- Asteroid the size of a bus flew within just 13,000 miles of the Earth
- Meteor fireball streaks over Western Europe
- Mystery after 'unbelievably loud bang' heard over Suffolk, England
- Mysterious tremor, deafening bang that 'shook homes' leaves Snowdonia, Wales residents baffled
- Bright meteor fireball recorded over southern Spain
- Meteor fireball stunningly captured over Djuma Game Reserve, South Africa
- Amateur astronomer discovers kilometer-size asteroid
- Loud boom heard in Kilkenny, Ireland - again!
- Meteor fireball booms over California in stunning video - ''That was a close call'
- Meteor fireball over central Spain (Sep. 4)
- Meteor fireball spotted in background of news bulletin in Sydney
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain on September 3
- Pennies from heaven: Meteorites worth thousands of dollars rain upon Brazilian town
- Mystery as massive boom shakes homes across Merseyside, UK
- Stunning meteor fireball seen in Missouri, Illinois, Iowa and Michigan
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Greece
- Amateur skywatcher spots 'huge green' meteor fireball over Union, Oregon
- Loud home-rattling boom heard across west Cornwall, UK
- Melinda Gates slams social media for spreading 'disinfo'
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: - Whistleblowers: Modern Day Heroes of Truth
- US doctors express interest in Sputnik V, Russian direct investment fund says
- Amoeba found in soil kills elderly gardener, liquefies brain
- Estimate of COVID-19 seroprevalence in the US suggests few in the population developed antibodies in the first wave
- Study: Vitamin D sufficiency reduces complications, deaths among Covid-19 patients
- FDA requires stronger warning label for xanax and similar drugs
- Best of the Web: What you need to know about the Act of 1986: Interview with Dr. Andrew Wakefield
- The heroic CDC insider William Crews ripped Anthony Fauci and the CDC
- A 2020 study revealed: Unvaccinated children are healthier than vaccinated children
- Chlamydia & gonorrhea rates in younger US women SOAR, as health experts raise alarm over drop in tests during pandemic
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The True Cost of the Covid Lockdown
- Brucellosis outbreak in China linked to animal vaccine factory sickens thousands
- Best of the Web: Ben Swann: Vaccine study halted over "serious adverse side effects" - UPDATE: AstraZeneca jab showing adverse effects
- Injectable biochip for SARS-CoV-2 detection near FDA approval
- Good news! Butter booms to sales not seen since 1965
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: - Health News Censorship on the Rise
- AstraZeneca suspends US COVID-19 vaccine trial amid serious concerns, trials continue in South Africa
- How ultra-processed food is ageing our cells
- Sputnik V launched: Russia dispatches first batches of pioneering Covid-19 vaccine to all of its 85 regions
- Actions to take when you dislike yourself and your life
- Extraordinary cases of children remembering their past lives and proving it
- Personality traits are associated with cognitive resilience in older adults
- Astrocytes may hold the key to why, how we sleep
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Ibn 'Arabi's Alchemy of Human Happiness: Interview with Stephen Hirtenstein
- At what point in its development can a human being feel pain?
- Scientists say your mind isn't confined to your brain, or even your body
- Face-to-face connectedness, oxytocin and your vagus nerve
- Meta-analysis indicates the Mozart effect might be the real thing
- Unconscious learning underlies belief in God; stronger beliefs in people who can unconsciously predict complex patterns
- Factors involved in psychopathy and schizophrenia already present in newborn brain cells
- The high price of perpetual fear
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with John Buchanan: Alfred North Whitehead - A Philosophy For Our Time
- Children use both brain hemispheres to understand language, unlike adults says new finding
- Best of the Web: Will you choose freedom?
- Scientists induce psychedelic-like experiences from a placebo alone
- More entitled people get angrier after experiencing bad luck
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Alan Francis: The Fourth Way, Taoism and Spiritual Development
- Massive study suggests dreams are really continuations of reality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Dark Triad Politics: The Psychology of the Far Left and Alt Right
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Flashback: Greek merchant mariner recalls Burmuda Triangle UFO sighting
- 'Templar' crop circle appears in French field
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- Babylon Bee scores exclusive! Leaks copy of Joe Biden's debate prep notes
- I was raped by whoever Trump picks to replace Ginsburg on the Supreme Court
- Instant karma! Angry driver screaming at Trump supporters and flipping the bird rear-ends car in front of police
- Wife completely fine with the patriarchy as long as it mows the lawn every weekend
- Nobel prize? Trump forges peace deal between elves, dwarves
- Miracle cure! Mental health experts suggest logging off social media, then backing over all your electronic devices with a van
- Democrats reveal they have planted dynamite all around nation and will blow it up if Biden isn't elected
- U-Haul introduces new line of armored War Rigs: Perfect for Californians fleeing state's post-apocalyptic wasteland
- Babylon Bee explains it all for you: Creationism versus Evolution
- Rioters beginning to worry they can no longer loot safely
- Ingenuity, resolve, class: Man avoids wearing face mask on Tenerife flight by making tube of Pringles last four hours
- Breaking! Anonymous White House source claims Trump punched a baby!
- The woke creation myth: The genesis of injustice
- Best of the Web: Hancock's Half-Hour
- Eavesdropping on the Russkies: Let's poison somebody!
- Move over NFL: With professional sports canceled, Jordan Peterson to host first televised lobster fights
- Satire with a sting: Hollywood elites rush to normalize pedophilia before they're all outed by Ghislaine Maxwell
- CNN hires this is fine dog to report on riots
- Award-winning investigative journalist ridiculed on Twitter after calling out Ivanka Trump for 'LEGOGATE' fib
- Powerful: Protesters spell out 'love' with burning homes and businesses
Protest against Covid-1984 tyranny at Trafalgar Square, London, 26 September 2020
Quote of the Day
The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.
- Edmund Burke
Recent Comments
I notice that they are wearing the same shoes and windcheaters and wonder why?.
The Infinite Pattern That Never Repeats [Link]
...Tesla founder Elon Musk... No, he is not. As a matter of fact. He even got sued by one of the founder for libeling and damaging the company. He...
Left Right, Left Right... VOTE! [Link]
Who owns/operates/runs these institutions? Are they private entities that receive no gov't funding at all? If they are truly completely private,...