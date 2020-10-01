Tonga earthquake map
© Volcano Discovery
Date & time: Thursday, 1 October 2020 01:13 UTC
Local time at epicenter: 1 Oct 2:13 pm (GMT +13)
Magnitude: 6.4
Depth: 35.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 19.495°S / 174.2254°W (Tonga)
Nearest volcano: Late (113 km / 70 mi)