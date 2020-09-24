The move is an extraordinary intervention in the cultural debate raging in the United States and further afield, and doubles down on the President's announcement from earlier in September, wherein he banned "efforts to indoctrinate government employees with divisive and harmful sex and race-based ideologies."
The move will likely spur on the Trump base ahead of the November 3rd election, and will rile hard-left activists who have been looting and rioting across the U.S. for months, using "black lives" as a cover for their Marxist activities.
More detail from CityJournal correspondent Christopher Rufo:
The National Pulse is a part of the American Principles Project.