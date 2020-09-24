© Joyce N. Boghosian/Official White House Photo

The National Pulse is a part of the American Principles Project.

The President of the United States has unveiled a ban on companies which promote critical theory and Marxist politics from working with the United States government.The move is an extraordinary intervention in the cultural debate raging in the United States and further afield, and doubles down on the President's announcement from earlier in September, wherein he banned "efforts to indoctrinate government employees with divisive and harmful sex and race-based ideologies."The move will likely spur on the Trump base ahead of the November 3rd election, and will rile hard-left activists who have been looting and rioting across the U.S. for months, using "black lives" as a cover for their Marxist activities.More detail from CityJournal correspondent Christopher Rufo: