"If I am a conspirator to commit espionage, then all these other media organisations and the principal journalists in them are also conspirators to commit espionage. What needs to be done is to have a united face in this."

Media indifference

Gauntlet thrown down

Gatekeeper role under threat

From dependency to hostility

Password divulged

Much of the furore about Assange's supposed failure to protect names in the leaked documents published by Assange - now at the heart of the extradition case - stems from Leigh's much-obscured role in sabotaging Wikileaks' work.

'Not a reliable source'

At that time, I remember being very, very irritated by the constant, unending reminders by Assange that we needed to be secure, that we needed to encrypt things, that we needed to use encrypted chats. ... The amount of precautions around the safety of the material were enormous. I thought it was paranoid and crazy but it later became standard journalistic practice.

Goetz [of Der Spiegel] recalled an email from David Leigh of The Guardian stating that publication of some stories was delayed because of the amount of time WikiLeaks were devoting to the redaction process to get rid of the "bad stuff."

Scoop exposed as fabrication

Unwilling to speak in court

There is a point I want to make about perceived moral institutions, such as the Guardian and New York Times. The Guardian has good people in it. It also has a coterie of people at the top who have other interests. ... What drives a paper like the Guardian or New York Times is not their inner moral values. It is simply that they have a market. In the UK, there is a market called "educated liberals". Educated liberals want to buy a newspaper like the Guardian and therefore an institution arises to fulfil that market. ... What is in the newspaper is not a reflection of the values of the people in that institution, it is a reflection of the market demand.

Jonathan Cook is an award-winning British journalist based in Nazareth, Israel, since 2001. He is the author of three books on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: Blood and Religion: The Unmasking of the Jewish State (2006),Israel and the Clash of Civilisations: Iraq, Iran and the Plan to Remake the Middle East (2008), Disappearing Palestine: Israel's Experiments in Human Despair (2008). He has also contributed chapters and essays to several edited volumes on Israel-Palestine.