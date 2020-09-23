© Xinhua/Liu Chan



A total of 833 rivers in China have gone above warning levels,

and 77 reached historical record highs

and the second highest since 1961.

China has experienced 21 numbered floods (floods of a certain large scale) so far in 2020,The floods occurred in the six main river basins in China, including the Yangtze River and Yellow River.In 2020, the national average rainfall reached 616 mm,Moderate to heavy rain is still expected in the following three days in some parts of China's western and southern areas, with torrential rain in some cities in Southwest China's Guizhou, Yunnan and Sichuan provinces and South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.The ministry and other authorities vowed to continue conducting solid flood control work as the country has now entered the late-stage flood season.The emergency response to floods in China remains at level-IV. Two working groups from the ministry are still in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, helping to guide the local flood defense work.