A massive leak of internal bank documents has supposedly revealed thatin suspected dirty money for mobsters, drug cartels, and ponzi schemers.According to a trove of internal documents obtained by Buzzfeed , some of the world's largest financial institutions allowed criminals to launder money, and profited for doing so. The documents in question are known as, sent to US authorities when bank employees notice suspicious dollar transactions, likeOnce sent to the US Financial Crimes Investigation Network (FinCEN),However, according to Buzzfeed,The reports themselves are kept secret, and cannot be obtained even by Freedom of Information Act requests. Even after acquiring them, Buzzfeed said it would not publish them, as some contain the names of some innocent people and companies not under investigation.The news outlet did describe some of the reports though, and said that theThe documents reportedly show thatallowed a Ponzi scheme to move more than $15 million, even after it was banned in three states.allegedly laundered Taliban money.Mogilevich made a fortune working with Russian organized crime gangs in the 1990s, and is accused by the FBI of "weapons trafficking, contract murders, extortion, drug trafficking, and prostitution on an international scale."even after Interpol issued a Red Notice for his arrest.Together, these transactions and more add up to the $2 trillion total over two decades.FinCEN took issue with the document leak.the agency said in a statement earlier this month. In a follow-up letter, FinCEN told Buzzfeed that disclosing SARs could make banks less willing to file them in future, which "could mean law enforcement has fewer potential leads to stop crimes like human trafficking, child exploitation, fraud, corruption, terrorism, and cyber-enabled crime."With little done to stop the flow of dirty money,"Even if it's bad wealth, it buys buildings," he said. "It puts money into bank accounts. It enriches the nation."