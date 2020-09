"It's the hardest scenario," the source said. "It's 2016. But it's that plus all Trump has done on voter suppression. So I think there is a question but I think both sides are going to fight this till the very end." And what, we asked, was the very end? "I don't know," the official replied.

Those who find the Podesta Gambit [in which John Podesta, playing Biden, refused to concede his loss in a TIP war game] troubling need to shine the brightest possible spotlight onto it. To the highest degree possible, Joe Biden must be pressed as soon as possible to disavow it, whether in the form of pushing for the appointment of alternative electors, holding the election hostage to drastic constitutional change, or (above all) using threats of secession as a weapon.



Likewise, the actual governors central to Podesta's hypothetical strategy (in California, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin, Michigan, and North Carolina) must be challenged to put on record a pledge to reject that path. Kamala Harris, as a Californian, should face the same questions. These are simple questions. Do you reject threats of secession to get your way electorally? Will you pledge not to appoint electors contrary to the vote of the people of your state?

It's time to unmask the Revolution.Michael Anton's new article " The Coming Coup? " went viral almost as soon as we posted it a week ago today. This is not simply because figures like Lara Logan Dan Bongino , and the editors of the New York Post took note. It spread because concerned citizens began sharing it throughout the nation. We could tell it was especially effective because so many in the mainstream media maintained studious radio silence.But hyperventilating ruling-class supporters of the Biden/BLM/Antifa coalition did predictably lash out. The epitome of these reactions is an article in New York magazine's Intelligencer, by political columnist Ed Kilgore, entitled "Trump Backers Make Case for Stealing Election, Before Biden Gets the Chance."In reality, of course, Anton and others are simply trying to shine a light on what Democrats are now openly declaring in public.Kilgore frames Anton's essay as part of an effort among conservatives to spread the craaaazy idea that Democrats' obsessive focus on mail-in voting is part of a panicky effort to throw the election, not a good-faith scheme to protect people from coronavirus.Every major media outlet is now full of supposed expert authorities — even Mark Zuckerberg recently got into the act — telling the American people that the rule changes Democrat apparatchiks are pushing throughout the nation are totally normal. But as elections expert Hans Von Spakovsky pointed out in these pages, "what is clear from all of these lawsuits is that the" midstream while Republicans are trying to "preserve the status quo." (If you want to understand what the Democrats are up to, give Spakovsky's " Democrats Versus the Vote " a close read.)There is no elephant in a corner here. There is a donkey in the middle of the room. So what if Kilgore thinks that ackshually Democrats will concede the election if Trump wins? The problem is that this is not what Democrats are saying.As TIP co-founder Rosa Brooks wrote in the Washington Post, "with the exception of the 'big Biden win' scenario, each of our exercises reached the brink of catastrophe, with massive disinformation campaigns, violence in the streets and a constitutional impasse" — almost as if the party of chaos is the one whose powerful ideologues run the media, the mobs, and the deep state. We've already seen what "mostly peaceful" unrest looks like. But the Daily Beast article tells us "the larger game plan is to apply pressure through mass mobilization."But that's not all. There are also those on the Left who would threaten secession from the United State of America rather than live in an America in which President Trump won reelection. Granted, "there were mixed opinions over what to do."Ed Kilgore is not worried about any of this. His concern, he says, is that "if conservative opinion leaders convince each other and a big segment of Trump voters that Biden won't accept a constitutionally legitimate loss, that's all it may take to rob the 2020 presidential election of legitimacy." Buddy. Pal. Robbing the presidency of legitimacy is the full-time job of your side since, er, before Trump took office. Do you remember your colleague Jonathan Chait's deranged essay and its totally not insane conspiracy theory graphic about how the President of the United States was a Russian agent and Putin was his handler?Rest assured that if the American Right spoke like this, the feds would start investigating. Then again, if the politics was reversed, BLM and Antifa would be considered domestic terror groups.What is to be done? Republicans need to directly address and denounce the problem, and everyone must press Democratic leaders to do the same.As Andy Busch writes in " Sleepwalking into Secession ,"Today's incessant scaremongering that a defeated Trump will barricade himself in the White House — the Nation devoted its latest cover story to this phony fever dream — is a smokescreen from party bigs scrambling to plan for just the opposite. Progressive radicals have spent years assembling a nationwide machine for legitimizing their switch-flip to autocratic rule. The full apparatus of that machinery — the media, the mobs, the deep-staters — is being leveraged to intimidate and disorient the people into accepting a Biden coup. Now is the time for Americans to make it known we won't let our country be treated this way.Republican leaders who love America more than they fear the ruling class will do the same.