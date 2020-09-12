© Sputnik / Press service AFK "Sistema"

Just under half (45.6 percent) of surveyed Russians don't want to be vaccinated against coronavirus,, according to a new study by Moscow's Higher School of Economics (HSE).The research revealed that. Of those who refuse to be immunized, almost a quarter (24.6 percent) still intend to monitor the results of mass vaccination, with another quarter (25 percent) saying they're entirely opposed to all vaccines.Part of the country's lack of enthusiasm for a vaccine may be explained by the belief that Covid-19 isn't so serious.This is a considerable rise from a similar survey taken in May, which discovered that just a third (32.8 percent) of the country were coronavirus skeptics.The data revealed that(34.7 percent), with almost one in three Muscovites believing the capital is already "at the beginning of the second wave."Speaking to Russian daily newspaper RBK, Moscow International Medical Cluster (MIMC) CEO Yaroslav Ashikhin explained that Russians now perceive Covid-19 as "a less dangerous threat."he said.On Friday, Sergey Glagolev, an adviser to Russia's minister of health, suggested that vaccination against Covid-19. Russia's domestic vaccine, Sputnik V, is currently undergoing its third phase of clinical trials.