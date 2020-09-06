Earth Changes
7 Upper Egypt-Red Sea highways closed after rains, flood falling from mountain swamps western Luxor
Egypt Today
Sun, 06 Sep 2020 18:18 UTC
The western Sohag-Qena road, Sheikh-Fadl-Ras Ghareb road, Qift-Quseir road, Safaga-Sohag road, Luxor-Nag Hammadi road, Luxor-Wadi Gedid road, Ghareb-Minya were closed. Safaga-Sohag road, Luxor-Nag Hammadi road and Qift-Quseir road were reopened later after the weather improved, as the weather forecast had predicted sandy winds.
In western Luxor, rain falling down from Ruzaiqat mountain caused floods on Saturday night. The city council dispatched equipment to change the course of the torrent into flood drainage systems so it does not reach homes in this mountanious area.
No injuries have been reported, but the city council raised its level of preparedness at the level of civil protection, ambulances and hospitals, and water and electricity companies.
The rain comes after a heatwave across the country. The yearly floods usually affects the southern coast of the Red Sea, rather than Upper Egypt deep to the west of the shore. In recent years, Egypt has heavily invested in buildings dams and reservoirs at the Red Sea to both protect highways damaged every year due to floods and to preserve the freshwater.
Meanwhile, Egypt said the High Dam in Aswan is able to protect the country from floods coming from the Nile River, after several areas were severely damaged in the souther neighbor, Sudan, after heavy rains.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- DHS to label white supremacists as the 'most persistent and lethal threat' to the US
- Americans respond to riots, crime fears by buying more guns as Smith & Wesson reports 'unparalleled' demand
- Facebook takes down Patriot Prayer account days after the murder of one of their members
- Northeastern U kicks out students for 'crowded gathering' as coronavirus gives colleges a license to steal tuition fees
- Professor believes coronavirus pandemic is all over, despite rising 'R' rate this morning
- Tennessee woman who died 6 months ago receives letter claiming she has coronavirus
- Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes near Mindanao, Philippines - 4th such strong quake within 24 hours globally
- Receding floods reveal vast tracts of rotting crops in Odisha, India "The floods have completely shattered the rural economy''
- 7 Upper Egypt-Red Sea highways closed after rains, flood falling from mountain swamps western Luxor
- Atlantic article unequivocally debunked as fake news
- Majority of young adults in the US live with their parents, first time since the Great Depression
- Lunatic Extinction Rebellion protesters return to London - more than 600 arrests
- Hundreds attend protest against lockdown in Edinburgh, Scotland
- Two French military personnel killed by IED during operation in Mali
- Suffer, little children: School closings, child abuse, and the COVID19 coup's war on democracy
- Best of the Web: Fabricating a pandemic - Who could organize it and why
- Ingenuity, resolve, class: Man avoids wearing face mask on Tenerife flight by making tube of Pringles last four hours
- Breaking! Anonymous White House source claims Trump punched a baby!
- Osama bin Laden's niece says only Trump can prevent another 9/11
- Drone footage shows Beirut resembling Moon's surface one month after huge blast left 1,000s dead and injured
- DHS to label white supremacists as the 'most persistent and lethal threat' to the US
- Atlantic article unequivocally debunked as fake news
- SOTT Focus: 'Bipartisan' Washington Insiders Reveal Their Plan For Chaos If Trump Wins The Election
- Trump bans 'divisive, anti-American' diversity training
- Did Trump's commitment to federalism just win him the election?
- Small crowds, little enthusiasm: Biden bombs in historically Democrat Kenosha after 'desperation trip'
- Biden's only chance to win rests on a false flag
- Belarusian state TV releases recording of alleged Warsaw-Berlin call casting doubt on Germany's Navalny-Novichok narrative
- Trump says he has seen no proof of Navalny poisoning, awaiting German findings
- The CDC is America's new landlord
- Novichok, Navalny, Nordstream, Nonsense
- Let's not fall into the empire's trap
- German military toxicologists claim to have found traces of Novichok in Russian opposition figure Navalny's blood, urine & skin - Der Spiegel
- Trump admin ending critical race theory training at federal agencies: 'Anti-American propaganda'
- Serbia, Kosovo normalize economic ties, Belgrade to move Israeli embassy to Jerusalem
- YUGE NUMBERS: Trump approval surges to 52% - Black voter approval jumps to 45% in race against Joe Biden
- Ice Age Farmer Report: HOLODOMOR 2.0: Man made famine & Election chaos
- Trump sanctions ICC officials over their investigation into alleged US war crimes
- Washington Post: 'Americans may need to prep for war on election night if Biden doesn't win in a landslide'
- U.S. Court of Appeals: Mass surveillance program exposed by Snowden was illegal
- Americans respond to riots, crime fears by buying more guns as Smith & Wesson reports 'unparalleled' demand
- Facebook takes down Patriot Prayer account days after the murder of one of their members
- Northeastern U kicks out students for 'crowded gathering' as coronavirus gives colleges a license to steal tuition fees
- Professor believes coronavirus pandemic is all over, despite rising 'R' rate this morning
- Tennessee woman who died 6 months ago receives letter claiming she has coronavirus
- Majority of young adults in the US live with their parents, first time since the Great Depression
- Lunatic Extinction Rebellion protesters return to London - more than 600 arrests
- Hundreds attend protest against lockdown in Edinburgh, Scotland
- Two French military personnel killed by IED during operation in Mali
- Suffer, little children: School closings, child abuse, and the COVID19 coup's war on democracy
- Best of the Web: Fabricating a pandemic - Who could organize it and why
- Osama bin Laden's niece says only Trump can prevent another 9/11
- Drone footage shows Beirut resembling Moon's surface one month after huge blast left 1,000s dead and injured
- Social media giants ban users for expressing their views, but they're totally OK with people smugglers using their platforms
- 100 days of 'protest': Portland riot declared after Molotov cocktails tossed
- UK police to 'deal with thousands of quarantine breakers' coming back from holiday
- Another British stabbing frenzy: 'Major incident' declared for Birmingham city centre after 'multiple stabbings'
- 'The notion that US debt can ever be paid back is ridiculous', analyst says
- Michael Reinoehl appeared to target Trump supporter before fatal shooting in Portland, police say
- Best of the Web: Melbourne police force protesters to wear muzzles before arresting at 'Freedom Day' rally against fascist lockdown
- Climate change implicated in downfall of Indus Valley Civilization
- Biden teaches history: 'A black guy invented the light bulb, not a white guy named Edison'
- 'Upside down houses' built for the dead in Stone Age tomb in Orkney
- Trove of undersea figurines point to ancient Phoenician cult
- Lactose tolerance spread throughout Europe in only a few thousand years
- Study of the death beliefs of bronze age people
- The long history of comet phobia
- 'Mammoth central' found at Mexico's Santa Lucia airport construction site
- Best of the Web: A warning from history: The Carrington event was not unique
- Parasitic worm infections common in Medieval Europe, grave study finds
- Hadrian's Wall dig reveals oldest Christian graffiti on chalice
- Complete 2,700 year old colosseum-like structure unearthed in Turkey may be sole surviving example
- 5,700-year-old Neolithic house, Bronze Age burials, Iron Age smelting site uncovered during excavation in north Cork, Ireland
- Ancient Egypt's pet monkeys were imported from India
- 24,000 year old mammoth ivory carving reveals sophisticated ancient technology of craftsmen
- 3,800-year-old wall reliefs symbolizing famine caused by climate change unearthed in Peru
- CIA vs the Kennedys
- 'The mystery is over': Researchers say they know what happened to 'Lost Colony'
- New x-ray imaging reveals what's inside Egyptian animal mummies
- Mystery of Saudi Arabia's stone monuments deepens
- Seawater chemistry varies throughout ocean, overturning 130 year old theory
- 6 months in space increased dexterity but impaired vision, study on 8 Russian cosmonauts shows
- Scientists designing experiments to use plants to reveal the location of dead bodies
- Math of the penguins
- Interaction of deep underground forces help explain quakes on San Andreas Fault
- The moon is rusting and scientists are trying to figure out why
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Ken Pedersen: Quarks, DNA, Consciousness - It's All Information, Always Has Been
- Amoebas able to solve mini version of Britain's Royal Hedge Maze
- NOAA confirms a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum
- New electronic skin can react to pain like human skin
- FBI worried that 'Ring' doorbells are spying on police
- A strange form of life could flourish deep inside of stars, physicists say
- How 'swapping bodies' with a friend changes our sense of self
- Stonehenge 'enhanced sounds for people inside the monument'
- 'Alarmin' proteins in breast milk are as good as gold
- NASA warns of 25m diameter asteroid close flyby this week, two BIGGER space rocks to follow soon after
- Is mathematics real? Viral TikTok video raises a legitimate question with exciting answers
- Elon Musk unveils version 2 of the Neuralink brain-machine interface surgery bot
- Professor Valentina Zharkova: "We entered the 'modern' Grand Solar Minimum on June 8, 2020"
- How cells can find their way through the human body - and solve mazes with scary accuracy
- Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes near Mindanao, Philippines - 4th such strong quake within 24 hours globally
- Receding floods reveal vast tracts of rotting crops in Odisha, India "The floods have completely shattered the rural economy''
- 7 Upper Egypt-Red Sea highways closed after rains, flood falling from mountain swamps western Luxor
- Bodies of North Carolina brother and sister recovered after deadly flash flood in Smithfield, North Carolina
- Lightning killed 64 in the Indian state of Gujarat in 2019, highest in 5 years - rainfall was 144% of the seasonal average
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed turtle found in Barbados
- Strong mag. 6.6 earthquake near central mid- Atlantic Ridge
- Pacific 6.2M earthquake strikes off Vanuatu
- 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Coquimbo, Chile, EMSC says
- Venezuelan cities flooded with water and crude oil following heavy rains
- Nigeria flood death toll rises to 20, over 50,000 families displaced in Jigawa - 500,000 hectares of farmland devastated in Kebbi
- South Sudan - 600,000 displaced by floods since July, says UN
- Flooding in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia
- Dead sperm whale washes up at Hokio Beach, New Zealand
- People stranded as heavy flooding hits Tebessa and Batna in Algeria
- Record heat expected Labor Day weekend in western US
- Flooding affects over 6.8 million people in China's Hunan Province this year - 628,000 hectares of farmland damaged - 51 inches of rain
- Heavy rainfall causes severe flooding in Trinidad and Tobago - up to 5 feet deep
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - August 2020: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Typhoon Maysak causes heavy flood damage in North Korea
- Meteor fireball over central Spain (Sep. 4)
- Meteor fireball spotted in background of news bulletin in Sydney
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain on September 3
- Pennies from heaven: Meteorites worth thousands of dollars rain upon Brazilian town
- Mystery as massive boom shakes homes across Merseyside, UK
- Stunning meteor fireball seen in Missouri, Illinois, Iowa and Michigan
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Greece
- Amateur skywatcher spots 'huge green' meteor fireball over Union, Oregon
- Loud home-rattling boom heard across west Cornwall, UK
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain on August 22
- Like a full moon: 2nd meteor fireball since July 2 dazzles Japan's skies
- Flashing meteor seen over western Croatia during Perseids
- Kilkenny, Ireland residents baffled by mystery 'loud bang' heard around city
- Very bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Shandong, China
- Meteor fireball recorded over Toledo, Spain
- Meteor fireball seen over Prince Edward Island, Canada during Perseid meteor shower
- Loud home-shaking boom in Saranac Lake, New York attributed to sonic boom
- Meteor fireball bursts over UK: 'I have never seen anything so bright'
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over southern Spain
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Colorado and New Mexico
- Hand gel mass use could create new superbugs, scientist warns
- How medical technocracy made the plandemic possible
- The Lancet: Preliminary results from Russian trials find that vaccine candidates led to no serious adverse events and elicit antibody response
- Best of the Web: Did vaccines really save the world?
- You CANNOT get Covid-19 twice unless you have a serious underlying medical condition, extensive Russian research project suggests
- Only one in ten medical treatments are backed by high-quality evidence, study finds
- Do you really need all of those medications? - Multiple medications can lead to misdiagnoses, adverse effects and trips to the emergency room
- Vaccine-derived polio spreads in Africa after defeat of wild virus
- Current health guidance is utterly WRONG: Full-fat milk & red meat are good for you. It's the vegetable oils that can kill you
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - ITN: Banning WiFi in Schools? | Flour and Rice Rot Teeth | Prescription Video Games
- The Fauci Files
- Prostate cancer blood test - Is it a good idea?
- Pharmacists & Pharmacy Interns given green light to vaccinate children
- Study of heart attack victims showed most had normal LDLs
- COVID19 - What have we learned?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Deconstructing the Covid Narrative with Investigative Journalist Rosemary Frei
- 750 million genetically engineered mosquitoes approved for release in Florida Keys
- Some bacteria sacrifice themselves to protect their brethren from antibiotics
- Big Pharma's covid-19 profiteers
- Lies exposed: Center for Science in the Public Interest's (CSPI) organized attack against Mercola
- Best of the Web: Will you choose freedom?
- Scientists induce psychedelic-like experiences from a placebo alone
- More entitled people get angrier after experiencing bad luck
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Alan Francis: The Fourth Way, Taoism and Spiritual Development
- Massive study suggests dreams are really continuations of reality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Dark Triad Politics: The Psychology of the Far Left and Alt Right
- What personality traits predict psychopathy and sex drive?
- New guidance on brain death
- Dark Triad traits and entitlement linked to both authoritarian political correctness and white nationalist beliefs
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: First Sight, Polyvagal Theory, and Contemplative Practices
- Best of the Web: John Waters: On escaping viral entrancement
- A mutilation of young lives: How the radical transgender bandwagon is wrecking girls' bodies and destroying their mental health
- New theory of why we dream
- Reading printed books to children more beneficial to child's development than e-books - study
- Young children with pet dogs seen having fewer social interaction problems than other kids
- Blindsight: A strange neurological condition that could help explain consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Ideal And Value of Beauty
- 'Sweet tooth' cells identified in brain
- SOTT Focus: Stoicism, Materialism and the Search for Divinity
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Father Joseph Azize Interview: Gurdjieff's Legacy and the 'New Work'
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Flashback: Greek merchant mariner recalls Burmuda Triangle UFO sighting
- 'Templar' crop circle appears in French field
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- US Senate Select Committee report refers to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
- UK's UFO hotspots named - Reports continue despite government shutting down official agency
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Ingenuity, resolve, class: Man avoids wearing face mask on Tenerife flight by making tube of Pringles last four hours
- Breaking! Anonymous White House source claims Trump punched a baby!
- The woke creation myth: The genesis of injustice
- Best of the Web: Hancock's Half-Hour
- Eavesdropping on the Russkies: Let's poison somebody!
- Move over NFL: With professional sports canceled, Jordan Peterson to host first televised lobster fights
- Satire with a sting: Hollywood elites rush to normalize pedophilia before they're all outed by Ghislaine Maxwell
- CNN hires this is fine dog to report on riots
- Award-winning investigative journalist ridiculed on Twitter after calling out Ivanka Trump for 'LEGOGATE' fib
- Powerful: Protesters spell out 'love' with burning homes and businesses
- Cat lobby endorses Trump in hopes Americans will go back to work and leave them alone
- Approaching asteroid surges to the top of the polls
- Kamala Harris, 'pranked' by Russian comedians posing as Greta Thunberg, 'accepts' hoax kompromat on Trump
- Biden exceeds all expectations by speaking coherently for over 20 minutes!
- Report: Kamala Harris already vetting VP picks
- Strategy! Trump puts himself on all postage stamps, Dems forced to push for abolishing USPS
- Wild boar who stole German nudist's clothes to be culled
- Mother dog jumps into floodwater to save her puppy in China
- Bald eagle attacks government drone, sending it plummeting into Lake Michigan
- Identity Politics: Party of the Poor and Oppressed nominates Old, Rich, White Man and Cop
Quote of the Day
Truth is like the sun. You can shut it out for a time, but it ain't going away.
Recent Comments
Meanwhile, the murderer of the poor SOB was an overt Antifa/BLM BM (indeed, he had their 'official logo' tattooed!) and their sites are still up;...
Chaos is the order of the day, no matter the election ( Tool Trump or Bonehead Biden); this is all about the continued demise of the U S dollar (...
Intellectual maturity requires surprise, confrontation, provocation - such experiences come from the unexpected give and take of real social life,...
Oh, a new wonderful business opportunity for big pharma: Superbug Super Hand Gel.
Dissident...by now the 911 hoax (almost 20 years on) should have been exposed but it hasn't. Even though Architects and Engineers have been dogged...