© Center Street

An upcoming book from Breitbart News investigative reporter Allum Bokhari is set to "shake the foundations of Silicon Valley," according to a Big Tech source who has worked at numerous tech giants including Google.The book, #DELETED: Big Tech's Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal the Election , will be published by Center Street on September 22, and is currently available for preorder at Barnes & Noble and other retailers.The book's author, Allum Bokhari, has worked as a tech reporter at Breitbart News since 2015. He has helped whistleblowers within Google, Facebook, and YouTube release damning leaks exposing Big Tech's political bias.Bokhari also revealed the existence of YouTube's "controversial query blacklist," a secret file used by the company to manipulate political search results.#DELETED, the product of Bokhari's five years of investigating Silicon Valley, reportedly reveals even more of Big Tech's secrets.Sources and whistleblowers who work or have worked for Google, Facebook, Twitter, and other tech giants were extensively interviewed for the book. They reveal Big Tech's secretive, AI-controlled methods to control and manipulate information, methods that unlike overt bans and censorship, cannot be readily observed by outsiders.They also explain how virtually every Big Tech company was pulled to the radical left after the 2016 election, with radical elements within Google, Facebook, and Twitter now obsessively pursuing an overriding goal: stopping Trump's reelection.