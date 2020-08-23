"Resistance is futile. You will be assimilated."
For those not in the know, the phrase "resistance is futile" was introduced to popular culture via "Q Who," a 1989 episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation in which the crew of the Enterprise encounter the Borg, a collective of cyborgs connected to a hive mind via cybernetic implants. The Borg went on to become one of the most iconic antagonists of the Star Trek universe, but it wasn't their fiery passion or their over-the-top villainry that made them so chilling. Quite the contrary. It was their cold, calculating, machine-like intelligence and their singular aim of assimilating all new species into their collective that made the Borg so creepy.
The Borg weren't out to kill humanity, only to "add [humanity's] biological and technological distinctiveness to [the Borg's] own."
Now, you might not think this has much to do with our present predicament, and up until a week ago I would have agreed with you. But then I found myself reading a Trekker's earnest reddit post on why "Resistance is Futile was always a lie." In this surprisingly thoughtful post, reddit user "67thou" notes that the Borg's iconic boast that "resistance is futile" was really just a bluff:
"The Borg know full well that not only are their targets able to put up resistance, and in some cases even pose a threat to the Borg directly (Species 8472); the Borg know that resistance jeopardizes their true goal: Assimilation.By this point, the parallels to our present-day struggle with the would-be controllers of society should be obvious. Indeed, the goal of the COVID World Order cabal is functionally very similar to the fictional Borg. The planners and promoters of The Great Reset are, being psychopaths, similarly cold and calculating in their dedication to their aim. And, most importantly, the Borg-like villains of this biosecurity paradigm are constantly scanning their "enemy" — us, the general public — to determine our resistance to or acceptance of their various proposals.
"The fact that the Borg track 'Resistance Quotients' suggests they have a scale at which they measure a species willingness and ability to resist assimilation. Not their ability to fight back per se, but rather their ability to change the cost/benefit for the Borg in the effort to assimilate.
"The Borg are clearly powerful and able to destroy entire worlds on a whim. But that is not what they want. When they target a species for assimilation their goal is just that, assimilation. If they are forced to destroy enemy ships/fleets and their 'individuals,' then the Borg are losing out on the very resources they wish to collect in the first place. Sure they 'could' just destroy every ship and planet they encounter, but then what would they gain? Their tactics are more strategic in getting intact technology and intact individuals."
The COVID Borg's goal is not to send out the troops to force everyone at gunpoint to comply with their orders. No, that's much too costly. Such in-your-face tyranny would wake up too many people too quickly, resulting in widespread revolt that could upset their plans. No, their goal is to assimilate the public, to make us want to comply with their orders. Or, at the very least, to insure that we don't resist when those orders are given.
One example of this just unfolded in Australia. There, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison recently told a radio talk show host that, once it was deemed safe by the Australian government, the coronavirus vaccine would be "as mandatory as you can possibly make it," adding that "[t]here are always exemptions for any vaccine on medical grounds but that should be the only basis."
The suggestion that this untested, unproven vaccine would be made compulsory caused an uproar, however, with even mainstream mockingbird media questioning Morrison on the presumed legal authority to mandate a shot. The pressure was such that Morrison was forced to backtrack on his statement. "There's been a bit of an overreaction to any suggestion of this, there will be no compulsory vaccine," he told a different radio talk show host the very next day, clarifying that the goal is "to achieve as much vaccination as we possibly can."
The Borg presented the public with an ultimatum. The public's resistance to that ultimatum proved that the cost/benefit ratio of implementing the Borg's agenda was still too high. They dropped their ultimatum.
Make no mistake: they will be back. This is not the end of the issue. But the public's resistance has made the Borg fall back for now.
Sometimes, the resistance seems trivial. People shopping without masks. Students socializing on the campus Quad. Parents holding birthday parties for their children. Homeowners hosting house parties. But, without such resistance, can there be any doubt that the Borg would have put the whole world in a Melbourne-level "stage four lockdown" right now?
Even the mainstream is picking up on this theme of resistance. In a Wall Street Journal opinion piece, Allysia Finley likens the culture of underground parties and general rulebreaking to the speakeasies and illegal gatherings that fluorished in the "Roaring '20s" of Prohibition-era America.
"As in the 1920s, driving gatherings underground has encouraged other illicit behavior, including violence. Last week police busted up a party at a Santa Monica, Calif., mansion with hundreds of revelers that ended in a fatal shooting of a 35-year-old woman. Locals report that raves are frequent occurrences in the Hollywood Hills. At least two other parties in Los Angeles have resulted in gun violence."Finley then goes on to report on a range of similarly verboten social gatherings taking place across the country, concluding that:
"Blue-state politicians failed to learn the lessons of America's failed experiment with liquor prohibition a century ago: Banning normal economic and social activity creates a black market. Dine-in restaurants and bars have never reopened in New York City or New Jersey and were allowed to open only briefly in California before Gov. Gavin Newsom closed them amid a virus resurgence."In a sense, this is exactly what I was just writing about recently in "Rejoice! The Agora is Growing!" The sudden, mind-boggling expansion of what constitutes "illicit" or even "illegal" activity is giving many ordinary, tax-paying, government-loving individuals their first taste of resistance. And, you know what? Some of them even like it.
The Borg desperately want to convince you that this resistance is futile. That you will be assimilated. But of course they're telling you that. What else would you expect them to say?
As Spiro Skouras points out, governments and "health authorities" are testing the waters right now, judging exactly how much you are willing to put up with and how quickly they can proceed in implementing the "new normal." If no one had resisted, the Australian PM wouldn't have immediately walked back his suggestion that the COVID vaccine was going to be mandatory. Now they're trial ballooning the "no jab, no pay" concept and will similarly gauge the public's response and proceed based on those observations.
We are being studied by the Borg of the new biosecurity paradigm. They are assigning us a "Resistance Quotient." At the precise moment that the cost/benefit ratio dips below their calculated threshold, they will begin the forced vaccinations (and whatever else they're planning).
"Resistance is futile" is a lie. It's a bluff, fed to you by the enemy themselves. They want you to believe that you have no power so that you never attempt to use that power. And if you lay down and let them walk all over you, they will not hesitate to do so.
Never forget: Resistance is fertile. You may be defeated, but you will never be assimilated if you don't give up.