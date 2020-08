© Springfield Police Department



This suspect's wanted for a different kind of bearing arms.Police in Springfield, Massachusetts, are searching for a man who gave unsolicited "COVID hugs" to strangers in a local Walmart.The man, pictured on surveillance footage wearing a black T-shirt and camouflage shorts, has, according to the Springfield Police Department.During one of the hostile hugs reported last Saturday evening, he took an item out of a cancer survivor's hand to hold him close, the department wrote in a Facebook post asking for help identifying the man."He told the victim, 'Just giving you a COVID hug. You now have COVID,' the department said.The suspect is being sought for charges of assault and battery and making terroristic threats, according to Masslive.com