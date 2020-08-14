© Peter Byrne/PAPA Media



it will take more than a token cash injection announced by the prime minister this week to make up for years of neglect

The number of people waiting longer than 18 weeks for routine hospital treatment in England is at the highest level since records began. New figures show numbers rose to more than 1.85 million people in June,Data from NHS England also showed urgent cancer referrals dropped by a fifth on the same month last year, rising to 43% for breast cancer.A total of 153,134 urgent cancer referrals were made by GPs in England in June, down from 194,047 in June last year - a drop of 21%. Urgent breast cancer referrals decreased from 14,885 to 8,495., said Sara Bainbridge, head of policy and influence at Macmillan Cancer Support.She said: "This could directly impact on many of these people's chances of survival. To ensure services are able to catch up we need the government to deliver the recovery plan promised and continue to address the scale of the challenge by securing more staffing and resources."She urged people with cancer symptoms to contact their GP "to limit the potentially detrimental, long-term impacts of delays in diagnosis".The monthly data, published on Thursday, showed the number of people waiting more than 52 weeks to start hospital treatment rose to 50,536, up from 1,089 in June last year, and the highest number for any calendar month since February 2009.Just 52% of people had been waiting 18 weeks, the records for June show, against a target of 92%. Overall, 76% patients were seen within the timeframe via admitted and non-admitted pathways.A total of 94,354 patients were admitted during the month, down from 289,203 for the same time last year., but NHS England said that factoring in estimates based on the latest data submitted for each missing trust, the total number of patients waiting to start treatment at the end of June may have been four million.Dr Nick Scriven, immediate past president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said: "These are worrying times for the NHS given the threat of a second wave of Covid-19 in addition to all of the otherEarlier this week Boris Johnson announced that NHS trusts across England will receive £300m to upgrade facilities ahead of the winter amid fears of a second wave of coronavirus.The funding comes from a £1.5bn capital building allocation for the NHS set out by Johnson in June.The June figures show more than half a million patients in England had been waiting more than six weeks for a key diagnostic test after being referred. A total of 540,593 patients were waiting for one of 15 standard tests, including an MRI scan, non-obstetric ultrasound or gastroscopy. The equivalent number in June 2019 was 40,099.