People in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island in Canada spotted a 'fireball' streaking across the night sky on Tuesday, August 11, during the Perseid meteor shower, reports said.Prince Edward Island resident Matthew Sentner shared this video showing the bright streak seen from Cavendish on Tuesday evening.The annual Perseid meteor shower, likely to produce "a few meteors, including the occasional fireball," is best observed after midnight during the pre-dawn hours until August 24, NASA said.