© Mike Hewitt/Getty Images



An 3.0-magnitude earthquake has struck the English Channel just off the Sussex coast.The tremor happened at around 9am on Thursday morning, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).The earthquake, which, took place in the Channel 35km south of Camber and less than 50km away from Eastbourne.One resident of Ifield Wood near Crawley, Sussex, said she had been woken up by the earthquake that day."As if I'm saying I've just been woken up by an earthquake again!!!!! What is happening," she tweeted at the time.