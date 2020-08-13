Eastbourne
© Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: People enjoy the good weather on a beach near Eastbourne, Sussex, on 20 May, 2020.
An 3.0-magnitude earthquake has struck the English Channel just off the Sussex coast.

The tremor happened at around 9am on Thursday morning, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 7km, took place in the Channel 35km south of Camber and less than 50km away from Eastbourne.

quake eastbourne
© express.co.uk
This is not the first time that an earthquake has been felt in Sussex this year, after the British Geological Survey (BGS) recorded a tremor at Gatwick in the early hours of 4 May.

One resident of Ifield Wood near Crawley, Sussex, said she had been woken up by the earthquake that day.

"As if I'm saying I've just been woken up by an earthquake again!!!!! What is happening," she tweeted at the time.