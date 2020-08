© prepare.com; Reuters / Mike Segar

The developers of a meal planning app, which has a pear as its logo, say Apple has taken them to court over it, but the five-man team is reluctant to give in to the corporation.The people behind Prepear software have launched a petition on Change.org , asking Apple to drop its lawsuit which calls on them to change their pear-shaped logo.The Cupertino-based corporation claims that Prepear's emblem, which it described as "a minimalistic fruit style with a proper-angled leaf," confuses buyers into thinking that the app is affiliated with Apple.The logo "quickly calls to thoughts Apple's popular Apple Symbol and produces a very similar commercial effect," it stated.However, the Prepear team said that they have "clearly done nothing wrong," insisting that their logo is completely different from the famous 'bitten apple.'"It is a very terrifying experience to be legally attacked by one of the largest companies in the world," the Prepear team said, adding that the costly process has already forced them to fire one of their staff members.