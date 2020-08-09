A 7-month-old boy died Friday after the family pit bull attacked him at an Akron home, police said.The dog attacked both the boy and his 77-year-old grandmother about 3:45 p.m. at the home on South Hawkins Avenue near Bellevue Avenue, police said.An ambulance took the boy to a Akron Children's Hospital, where he died. His grandmother suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized, police said.The incident is still being reviewed, but Akron police do not anticipate any criminal charges will be filed in the case, Lt. Michael Miller said Saturday.Summit County Animal Control removed the dog from the home after the attack. No other details were immediately available.