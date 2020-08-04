© BelTA via Reuters/Nikolai Petrov



Another battalion of foreign contractors has been dispatched to Belarus to destabilize the country ahead of the election, President Aleksandr Lukashenko said.The detained men, whom theLukashenko stated in a video address to the nation.he said.The arrest of the mercenaries is "a very dangerous and strong signal," the president said. The fact they had tickets to Istanbul on them was just a cover-up, as going to Turkey through Belarus made no sense, he insisted. "Those people - they testified - were sent to Belarus on purpose. Their order was to wait." According to Lukashenko, an attempt "to organize a massacre in central Minsk" was clearly their intention.of the country, Lukashenko said. "So, we must run around the woods and catch them. We'll capture them all." He didn't specify from which country the militants had arrived.Last Wednesday, 32 Russian citizens were detained at a country resort outside the capital, Minsk, while another person was arrested in the country's south. According to the Belarus state security agency, the KGB, the all-male tourists attracted their attention due to their strange behavior and similar military-style clothing.The presidential election is scheduled for August 9, and, with several prominent opposition candidates disqualified from the race, Lukashenko seems to be heading for another term. He has been in charge of the country since 1994.