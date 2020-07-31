© Reuters / Dado Ruvic; Global Look Press / Konstantin Kokoshkin



After a Russian TV channel loosely inspired by America's Fox News was blocked by video-streaming service YouTube earlier this week, Vladimir Putin's spokesman says Western web giants should be treated with a "low degree of trust."Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the companies are completely unaccountable and can do as they please. He said the public needs to be aware that they can be "thrown out of there along with their account" at any moment.Tsargrad TV - launched with the help of ex-Fox producer Jack Hanick in 2015 - announced that the Google subsidiary had blocked its account on July 28, over an apparent violation of the law on sanctions and trade rules.Its owner, religious conservative Konstantin Malofeev, is under EU sanctions for his alleged involvement in the war in Eastern Ukraine."There is a solution - not to depend on the Western platforms," Peskov added. "Any Western platform is a private platform... there are no rules there - neither rules nor guarantees."