One of the world's leading immunologists has warned MPs that Covid-19 could be "here forever".Sir John Bell, a distinguished scientist and regius professor of medicine at Oxford University, said thatGiving evidence at a session of the Commons Health and Social Care Committee, Sir John, 68, added thatSir John told the Committee, chaired by former health secretary and Tory MP Jeremy Hunt.Sir John, knighted for his services to medicine in 2008, used polio as an example of how difficult it can be to completely suppress a disease."Look at how much trouble they've had in eliminating, for example, polio, that eradication programme has been going on for 15 years and they're still not there," he said."So this [Covid-19] is going to come and go, and we're going to get winters where we get a lot of this virus back in action."Sir John's comments came less than 24 hours after the government secured early access to 90 million Covid-19 vaccine doses through partnerships with pharmaceutical companies BioNTech and Pfizer.Researchers at Oxford University also on Monday announced that a vaccine being developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca induces a strong immune response and appears to be safe.During Tuesday's health committee - in which MPs scrutinised ministers' handling of the pandemic - Sir John said the government had been "asleep" to the threat of the virus."The fact that we were asleep to the concept that we were going to have a pandemic, I think, shame on us," he said."Since the year 2000 we've had eight close calls of emerging infectious diseases, any one of which could have swept the globe as a pandemic."He added: "This is not new and I think we should not be proud of the fact that we ended up with a system which had no resilience to pandemics. I think the biggest single failure was not being on the front foot.""My experience in talking to advisers and also politicians is that I've never found it too easy to find out who is responsible for the different parts of the strategy and for that matter the tactics that are being put in place. I have a sense there has been too much pass the parcel."