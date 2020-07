© Reuters/Nathan Howard



In the competition among prominent Democrats to see who can show the most outrage over the role of federal law enforcement in trying to help quell anarchist riots in Portland, former party chairman Howard Dean may be the winner.After Oregon's largest city was subjected to its"This guy needs to be arrested, prosecuted and, if convicted, imprisoned for a very long time," Dean tweeted on Saturday.. Mayor Ted Wheeler, in fact, said on Tuesday that his biggest worry was the tactics that federal officers were using against protesters. He advised the feds to stay in their buildings or leave the city. Governor Kate Brown said, "This political theater from President Trump has nothing to do with public safety."Four Democrat lawmakers from the state -Wyden called the feds an "occupying army," while Merkley said their actions were "horrific and outrageous."Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced on Friday night thatseeking a court order to block them from using such tactics as seizing protesters off the street and whisking them away in unmarked vans to be interrogated. One of the agencies involved in the federal effort,said on Friday that in one of the incidents that has been portrayed as the kidnapping of a protester,The officers wore CBP insignia and identified themselves, the agency said Wolf vowed on Friday that DHS forces will prevail in protecting federal property against "violent anarchists." He issued a statement on Thursday with a timeline detailingLater, protesters threatened to "burn down" Portland police's Southeast Precinct building.Independent journalists Kalen D'Almeida, co-founder of Scriberr News, tweeted a video early on Saturday that he said showedConservative journalist Andy Ngo saidfor refusing to leave a protest by Antifa in Portland.has a history of pushing the envelope with his rhetoric. The former Vermont governor was a leading contender for the Democrat nomination for president in 2004 before he let out a guttural scream after a fiery speech to supporters. The scream made Dean the butt of jokes and torpedoed his candidacy.