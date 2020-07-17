© Press Association

People feeling stressed by lockdown are being invited to let off steam by having their screams played over loudspeaker in a remote part of Iceland.The website reads: "You've been through a lot this year and it looks like you need the perfect place to let your frustrations out. Somewhere big, vast and untouched."It looks like you need Iceland."Visit Iceland's campaign is inspired by scream therapy, or primal therapy, which was popular in the 1970s as a way to attempt to tap into repressed issues and relieve stress and anxiety.Participants can choose where their scream will be played, with locations including the peak of Festarfjall in Reykjanes Peninsula and Skógarfoss waterfall in the south of the country.Iceland has seen relatively few coronavirus cases, with onlyconfirmed deaths, on the back of measures including high-volume testing and the quarantining of at-risk people.Source: Press Association