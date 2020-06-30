© Twitter / @AbolishTheNow



Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was targeted on Sunday by activists, who set up a guillotine outside his Washington DC home and called for an end to the "exploitation" of the company's employees.In front of the guillotine was a sign reading: "Support our poor communities not our wealthy men."Footage from the scene shows demonstrators outside the residence saying: "It is still exploitation, and when they become threatened, and we have no voice, the knives come out."The protest appears to have been organized by a group called 'Abolish the Present/Reconstruct the Future', which has been critical of Amazon, tying the company to police surveillance and racism in a flyer promoting the event."Amazon works directly with police to surveil us, stoking racist fears in the name of profit," the group states.The group also takes issue with the firing of Chris Smalls, a former employee who was behind a work stoppage at one of the company's warehouses in New York, protesting the lack of worker protections during the Covid-19 pandemic."Amazon fired and racially slandered labor organizer Chris Smalls. Join us to tell Bezos enough is enough! END THE ABUSE AND PROFITEERING. ABOLISH THE POLICE, THE PRISONS, AND AMAZON," the flyer continues.Tweets from the group accused Bezos of working with "killer cops."Critics on social media reacted to videos of the protest, withProtesters across the nation, however, have begun moving their efforts from public spaces to residential neighborhoods in the past few days.Footage went viral from a gated community in St. Louis, Missouri on Sunday, where two armed homeowners were seen protecting their property from marching protesters.Another march in Beverly Hills, California found its way to a suburban neighborhood where demonstrators chanted things like "eat the rich" and "abolish capitalism." Police eventually had to intervene to break up the gathering.