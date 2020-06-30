© Christopher Sadowski



A parked SUV was swallowed by a massive sinkhole in the East Village early Sunday when the road caved in beneath it, police said.The silver Toyota SUV was on East Second Street near Avenue A around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when its front half fell into the newly-formed pit, cops said.Photos showed the empty, four-door vehicle straddling the edge of the crater — with FDNY on the scene.Con Edison was notified about the incident, police said.