Earth Changes
Parked car falls into massive sinkhole in East Village, New York
Tina Moore and Jackie Salo
New York Post
Sun, 28 Jun 2020 11:57 UTC
New York Post
Sun, 28 Jun 2020 11:57 UTC
The silver Toyota SUV was on East Second Street near Avenue A around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when its front half fell into the newly-formed pit, cops said.
Photos showed the empty, four-door vehicle straddling the edge of the crater — with FDNY on the scene.
Con Edison was notified about the incident, police said.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Parked car falls into massive sinkhole in East Village, New York
- Summer snowfall 6 inches deep blankets portions of Wood River Valley, Idaho
- Man dead following pit bull attack in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Deadly flash floods in western Wisconsin - up to 9 inches of rainfall in 24 hours
- Monster sandstorm engulfs a Chinese city in minutes
- Iceland earthquake swarm hits 9,000 quakes in 10 days
- The elite technocrats are lying about your future
- Best of the Web: The new (pathologized) totalitarianism
- College removes word 'freedom' from ID cards after student demands citing slavery
- Deep State eating itself? Zuckerberg Loses $7 Billion as Firms Boycott Facebook Ads
- Mississippi to remove state flag, the last to display the Confederate battle emblem
- Twitch suspends Donald Trump's account as Reddit bans his supporters' biggest community
- WaPo editor deletes tweet claiming 'white women' are lucky 'we are just calling them KARENS and not calling for REVENGE'
- Jewish watchdog slams Black Lives Matter UK over calls to sanction Israel
- Total lockdown extended following increased coronavirus testing in Leicester, UK
- The toppling of Eliot Engel: Israel-firster is defeated in congressional primary
- 'Covid-19 suddenly turned woke?' Packed Pride & BLM rally in Chicago draws criticism of hypocrisy
- Three recent signs the Democrats want a 'socialist' revolution
- Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump, asks Interpol to act on killing of General Soleimani
- The US indictment against Assange fails to disclose crucial info as required by UK law
- The elite technocrats are lying about your future
- Deep State eating itself? Zuckerberg Loses $7 Billion as Firms Boycott Facebook Ads
- Total lockdown extended following increased coronavirus testing in Leicester, UK
- The toppling of Eliot Engel: Israel-firster is defeated in congressional primary
- Three recent signs the Democrats want a 'socialist' revolution
- Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump, asks Interpol to act on killing of General Soleimani
- The US indictment against Assange fails to disclose crucial info as required by UK law
- 'Sanction Schumer' calls for increased sanctions against Moscow, boding a new wave of anti-Russian hysteria
- One more time! MSNBC asks Bolton if Trump's 'too afraid' to take on Putin because he helped him get elected
- MH17 trial prosecutors warn judges not to unravel Ukrainian cover-up, reject calling Gen. Konashenkov to testify
- White House cuts off deadweight in staff changes
- New York Times takes anti-Russian hysteria to new level with report on Russian 'bounty' for US troops in Afghanistan
- Former French PM Fillon found guilty of embezzling funds
- Democrats call for investigation as Trump labels reports of Russian bounties to Taliban for killing US troops possible hoax by fake news
- Netanyahu's West Bank annexation scheme: Four scenarios Israel could follow to extend the illegal occupation
- SOTT Focus: Everything You Think You Know About Coronavirus...
- It's not about Trump: Berlin says relations with US are so bad even Democrats back in White House cannot fix them
- Best of the Web: EU keeps quiet over suspicious vaccination passport documents
- Best of the Web: NATO's 2030 vision: Global domination or bust
- Trump's 15 'Wanted' posters of vandalism suspects spurs accusations of harassment, persecution
- Best of the Web: The new (pathologized) totalitarianism
- College removes word 'freedom' from ID cards after student demands citing slavery
- Mississippi to remove state flag, the last to display the Confederate battle emblem
- Twitch suspends Donald Trump's account as Reddit bans his supporters' biggest community
- WaPo editor deletes tweet claiming 'white women' are lucky 'we are just calling them KARENS and not calling for REVENGE'
- Jewish watchdog slams Black Lives Matter UK over calls to sanction Israel
- 'Covid-19 suddenly turned woke?' Packed Pride & BLM rally in Chicago draws criticism of hypocrisy
- Louisville police remove Jefferson Square Park tent city, protesters remain
- Detroit rioters attack and climb on police SUV, cry victim when officer drives through them
- Best of the Web: Ron Paul: Media lying about 'second wave' of coronavirus
- Couple armed with rifle & handgun defend their mansion as BLM protesters crash into wealthy St. Louis neighborhood
- Sales of antidepressants in Russia surged during lockdown
- "This is not Seattle - We're not putting up with lawlessness here" - Oklahoma DA charges protesters with terrorism, rioting and assault
- Best of the Web: Golden State Killer pleads guilty to 26 charges in raping and killing spree during 1970s and 80s
- 76% of early voters say YES to constitutional changes, which could keep Putin in power until 2036 - exit polls
- Germany investigating 30,000 (!) suspects in pedophile probe
- 'This is a period of insanity': Soviet grandmaster Anatoly Karpov on chess racism debate
- Utopia: Gunshots interrupt interview inside activist-run CHAZ enclave in Seattle amid reports of 'active shooter'
- Fracking 'powerhouse' Chesapeake Energy files for bankruptcy protection, $9 billion in debt
- GOD TV is dead? Israel kicks US-based evangelical Christian channel off air
- The Era of Chatham House and the British roots of NATO
- The Kosovo Indictment: Proof of Bill Clinton's Serbian war atrocities
- Ancient Maya reservoirs were polluted with toxins
- Non-tobacco plant identified in ancient pipe for first time
- How US-Qatar regime change deception produced 'Caesar' sanctions and Syria's famine
- Margaret Sanger statues honor a racist and eugenicist; but as with Darwin, let her stay
- Prehistorical petroglyph discovered in central Iran
- Ancient Canaanite scepter may be first proof of life-sized 'divine statues'
- Oldest and largest Viking settlement possibly unearthed in Iceland
- Africa's Lost Kingdoms
- Huge volcanic eruption in Alaska linked to rise of Roman Empire in new study
- The Father of Capitalism and the Abolition of Slavery
- Huge 4,500-year-old stone circle discovered near Stonehenge
- Russia vis a vis Europe: Two different histories
- The world's first astronomical site was built in Africa and is older than Stonehenge
- Affluent Galilean Christian town destroyed in 7th century unearthed by archeologists
- Best of the Web: The Enemy Within: A Story of the Purge of American Intelligence
- Temple of Nemesis found under remains of ancient Mytilini theatre
- Best of the Web: Erdogan pins upheaval in US on 'fascism and racism', overlooking Turkish slave trade
- Rare instance of incest uncovered at prehistoric Newgrange monument in Ireland
- Complex linguistic feature not unique to humans says new study
- Scientists name new spider species after actor Joaquin Phoenix, markings resemble 'Joker' character
- Physicists just quantum teleported information between particles of matter
- Theorists calculate an upper limit for possible quantization of time
- Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis receives support in new book by eminent geologist - Graham Hancock
- Evolutionary theorizing depends on magic words
- Pendulum may reveal gravity's secrets
- Deep space: Black hole merger suggests darkest components can create light
- Mysterious repeating FRB discovered coming from another galaxy
- Humans and dogs have been sledding together for nearly 10,000 years
- Motions in the sun reveal inner workings of sunspot cycle
- Antarctica's Adélie penguins happier with less sea ice, research shows ice is growing
- A global magnetic anomaly
- Billionaires invest in artificial milk
- Impact of meteorites led to life-giving amino acids on Earth
- How water in the deep Earth triggers earthquakes and tsunamis
- Heat gave Jupiter's icy moon Europa layers - may be good news in search for life
- Fossils of gigantic wolverines and otters the size of wolves offer fresh insights into the past
- How do our eyes move in perfect synchrony?
- LIGO-Virgo discovers mystery object in "mass gap"
- Parked car falls into massive sinkhole in East Village, New York
- Summer snowfall 6 inches deep blankets portions of Wood River Valley, Idaho
- Man dead following pit bull attack in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Deadly flash floods in western Wisconsin - up to 9 inches of rainfall in 24 hours
- Monster sandstorm engulfs a Chinese city in minutes
- Iceland earthquake swarm hits 9,000 quakes in 10 days
- Funnel clouds spotted by weather watchers across the north-east of Scotland
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Strange events happening across our planet
- Rampaging floods inundate Northern Bangladesh with situation set to worsen
- Nearly 14 million affected by continuing storms and floods in China, with more heavy rainfall forecast
- Floods in India's Assam force a million from their homes
- Boy killed after being dragged by crocodile into river in Odisha, India
- Grizzly bear attacks federal biologist in Montana
- Severe storm rips through southwestern Manitoba causing flooding
- A mysterious radiation spike detected over Europe
- Hundreds of cars stranded by floodwater in Kota Belud, Malaysia
- Locust swarm INVADES tech & financial hub outside India's capital
- Severe flooding leaves 3 dead, 12 missing in southwest China
- 'Terrifying tornado': Flooding and roofs lifted in Auckland wild weather
- Lava spews from Guatemala's Pacaya volcano
- A trifecta of astronomical shows coming in July
- NASA warns of FIVE more asteroids set to blaze past Earth, as scientists devise method of planetary defense
- Bolide explodes over Kansas illuminating the night sky
- Another meteorite-like object falls from sky in Rajasthan, India
- Three bright meteor fireballs recorded within 90 minutes over Puerto Rico
- Reports of 'explosion' like noise heard across Waterford, Ireland
- NASA warns of another FIVE asteroids headed our way, after MISSING one that passed closer than the moon
- Spectacular meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Pilbara, Western Australia
- Two meteor fireballs back to back over California
- Bright fireball seen over Otaga Peninsula, New Zealand spurs rescue call
- Meteor fireball lights up skies in eastern US, burns so bright it was seen from Canada
- Home security camera records loud boom, flash of light over Altoona, Pennsylvania
- NASA asteroid tracker: 4 space rocks approaching, flying past Earth today
- Bright green fireball falls from the sky in North Texas
- Meteor fireball caught on camera over Armenia
- Large meteor fireball explodes spectacularly over northern Turkey
- Caught on camera: Meteor fireball spotted in skies near Taber, Alberta
- Residents in New Zealand report mystery fireball 'crashing' into river
- Was the mystery 'flaming' object spotted hurtling over Midlothian, UK a fireball?
- Mystery over loud boom heard along East Kent, UK coast
- Scientific Review: Multiple studies show masks & respirators DON'T prevent respiratory influenza-like illnesses
- IV Magnesium chloride could reduce severity of Corona infections
- Coronavirus makes infected cells sprout 'sinister' tentacles to quickly travel inside the body
- Best of the Web: COVID19 PCR tests are scientifically meaningless
- Big Agriculture obtains a permanent injunction preventing the state of California from requiring a cancer warning label on glyphosate products sold within the state
- Best of the Web: Typical human virome includes HIV, hepatitis & many other viruses - 2017 study
- America's water crisis: Bottled water made by Whole Foods contains high levels of arsenic
- Shining a light on unnecessary quarantines: The WHO recommended the opposite of what was needed
- Scientific panel on new dietary guidelines draws criticism from health advocates
- Big Ag groups argue court cannot tell EPA when to ban dicamba
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Why is the World Health Organization Anti-Meat?
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr., on coming COVID vaccines
- 'Worst outbreak ever': Nearly a million pigs culled in Nigeria due to swine fever
- Nervous and immune systems 'need to talk' for bone repair
- Best of the Web: COVID Antibody Tests: Here Comes More Trickery and Fakery
- Flashback Best of the Web: What is the Zika virus epidemic covering up? Big Pharma vaccines, GM-mosquitoes, and frankenfood
- Cheap drug dexamethasone is first shown to improve COVID-19 survival
- Study suggests 60% of people naturally RESISTANT to SARS-COV2
- Brain-virus? Young Covid-19 victims suffer psychosis, fatigue and anxiety side-effects - or is it just all in the mind?
- FDA approves first-ever 'prescription' video game for kids with ADHD
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with James Carpenter: First Sight, Psi, and Consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Try Not To Lie: The Value Of Honesty With The Self And Others
- Internet trolls: The motivations of malcontents
- SOTT Focus: Does Not Complying With Social Distancing Rules Mean You're a Psychopath? The Answer is Obvious
- Turns out brain scans aren't as useful as scientists thought
- SOTT Focus: Archbishop Breaks Ranks to Support Trump: 'Covid-19 Emergency And Riots an Infernal Deception by Children of Darkness'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Moral Outrage is Actually Self-Serving, NOT Altruistic, Say Psychologists
- Why evolutionary psychologists are wrong about COVID-19 leading women to cheat
- SOTT Focus: The World Desperately Needs The Wisdom of Bobby Kennedy, Now More Than Ever
- Music synchronizes brains of audiences with their performers
- New research shows for the evolution of intelligence, parents matter
- First-of-its-kind study hints at how psilocybin works in the brain to dissolve ego
- Strongest solar flares in years coincide with riots, reminding us that solar activity and unrest are historically linked
- Intelligence distribution: Why so few female CEOs? Same reason few women on death row
- Spiritual emergency: Western treatment of psychosis is thoroughly wrong-headed
- How kind is humankind? Kinder than we imagine
- The #1 myth about psychopaths and narcissists: What people get wrong
- Does science support miracles? New study documents a blind woman's healing
- Latest DMT study addresses eerie prevalence of hallucinations of 'interdimensional entities'
- Self-awareness: How and why you should cultivate it
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- US Senate Select Committee report refers to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
- UK's UFO hotspots named - Reports continue despite government shutting down official agency
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Jonathan Pie: WOKE Utopia
- Japan awards first-ever ninja studies degree
- Patriotic cities protecting statues by disguising them as Karl Marx
- Man horrified as kids give him noose for Father's Day
- Why the Lockdown Should Last Longer
- US Navy SEALs to be replaced with social workers
- The very talented Greta Thunberg
- Cracker Jack changes name to more politically correct Caucasian Jack
- Biden mans up: 'Republicans may have standards, but we have double standards!'
- Trump establishes manlier CHAD camp next to CHAZ camp
- Democrats clarify that black lives will only matter until November
- Protesters pull down Biden after mistaking him for old racist statue
- Fox to digitally remove John McClane from all Die Hard movies
- Call Of Duty bans all firearms
- Lego announces new Riot City set with all police replaced by Antifa rioters
- Churchill statue upright status at risk
- Celebrities show solidarity with protesters by burning their own homes to the ground
- Clever church congregation avoids arrest by disguising themselves as rioters
- WHO scientists confirm coronavirus only spreads at conservative protests
- Jonathan Pie: The tale of Dominic Cummings
Pod people
Quote of the Day
Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.
- Benjamin Franklin
Recent Comments
"53% of white women voting for Trump" That means 47% did not vote for Trump ... seems a slim margin on which to condemn a whole sector of society
a recent report predicts that 1000-2000 US universities will cease to exist in the next 2-5 years...where professors are "technicians that serve...
Daylily roots and tubers are antidote for Arsenic poisoning. The original orange type only----Years of crossbreeding and gene tweeking have...
expected in a nation of automatons where people hate freedom---in Europe/S America it is anarchists/communists that protest against covid...
They don't have to say "yes" to that particular dress.