© JATV_SCOTLAND/via REUTERS 339



Six people have been hospitalized following a stabbing attack at a hotel in Glasgow city center. Authorities have confirmed that the male suspect was shot dead during the attack, which is not being treated as a terrorist incident.Reports in British news outlets earlier indicated that three people died in the attack but authorities have yet to confirm that any of the victims were killed.A huge number of police officers and emergency services descended on the busy street in the Scottish city to respond to the incident.Greater Glasgow Police said that the street is currently closed off and asked the public to avoid the area. "The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public," it said.Eyewitnesses reported seeing three seriously injured people being taken away from the hotel by emergency services. A number of people were also seen leaving the building with their hands up as armed police entered. The police said it is not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident."The incident in West George Street in Glasgow is not being treated as terrorism. The investigation is continuing," Police Scotland said in a statement on Friday afternoon.The Scottish Police Federation confirmed that a police officer was among the people who had been stabbed. The officer is in a critical but stable condition in hospital."We appreciate families of police officers in Glasgow will be anxious to hear that a police officer has been stabbed. Please be aware the family of the officer has been notified and is being supported by the service," the federation said.Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the reports emerging about the attack as "truly dreadful"."My thoughts are with everyone involved. I am being updated as the situation becomes clearer. Please help the emergency services do their jobs by staying away from the area - and please don't share unconfirmed information," Sturgeon added.UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "deeply saddened" by the stabbing attack.