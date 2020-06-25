© Reuters / Corinna Kern

Deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein directed his best-known accuser to have sex with former Israeli PM Ehud Barak, according to a sealed deposition - one of many papers lawyer Alan Dershowitz is trying to use to clear his own name.Lawyers for Dershowitz, who was a friend of Epstein as well as a member of his legal defense team, released the claim about Barak in a Tuesday court filing, attempting to cast doubt on allegations made by accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of the first Epstein victims to go public with her story.Pointing to the "denials and disclaimers" issued by the powerful men Giuffre said she'd had sex with, they suggested her word had been "thoroughly discredited by her proven lies." If their hope was to smear Giuffre, however, it didn't quite go as planned, instead renewing media interest in the suspects named by the former Epstein "sex slave."Dershowitz's legal team obtained the sealed deposition from a 2016 defamation suit Giuffre filed against Epstein's alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, his lawyer admitted in court on Tuesday. The document names not only Barak, but also Victoria's Secret CEO Les Wexner, along with several others she had already accused publicly.Howard Cooper, a lawyer for the embattled Harvard professor, urged a judge to turn over even more sealed documents from the Maxwell suit, insisting they were relevant to Dershowitz's own defamation case against Giuffre, who has long claimed she was forced to have sex with Dershowitz as well (a claim he fervently denies).Doe entered the Maxwell defamation case last year, filing a friend-of-the-court brief in an effort to keep Giuffre's depositions private;Barak dismissed the allegations against him in a statement to Israeli media on Wednesday, claiming his name was "inserted into the article in order to push aside the allegations against Dershowitz" and claiming he did not meet Epstein in 2002.The former Israeli PM was a major beneficiary of Epstein's largesse,- which Epstein, as Wexner's asset manager, ran - and from Epstein directly, as recently as 2015. The deceased predator was also a big investor in Carbyne911, a surveillance-tech startup Barak founded that same year.While Barak has been photographed entering and exiting Epstein's Manhattan residence, in one case with a bevy of attractive young women, and residents of another Epstein building claim he was a "frequent presence" there, the Israeli has insisted his dealings with the wealthy sex offender were entirely businesslike, claiming that even when he visited Epstein's infamous tropical island - which the media have dubbed "Orgy Island" - he never went to his parties or met any girls - photographic evidence aside.However, his associations with the notorious asset manager likely cost him a political comeback. Current Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu went to great lengths to hype the Barak-Epstein link when the case against the convicted sex offender re-emerged last year, and Barak's electoral challenge to the longest-serving PM in Israeli history faded away before election day.Giuffre has accused numerous political figures of being involved in Epstein's underage sex ring, prominent among them Britain's Prince Andrew,While Giuffre was photographed with the prince, he claimed in a widely-mocked interview he had never met her, insisting he was at a pizza restaurant with his daughters on the night of their alleged sexual encounter.Other famous names that have been implicated include former US president Bill Clinton (who was documented flying on Epstein's plane over two dozen times), billionaire investor Glenn Dubin, former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson, and model scout Jean-Luc Brunel.