Altogether 13,197 people were affected in fresh floods at 50 villages or localities of six Revenue Circles across the districts of Barpeta, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, and Jorhat on Saturday.The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat (Jorhat), the Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing (Sonitpur), the Disang at Naglamuraghat (Sibsagar), and the Dhansiri (S) at Numaligarh (Golaghat).The total crop area affected is 1,733.50 hectares, stated a bulletin of ASDMA.