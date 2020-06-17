Science & Technology
New study suggests that hard eggshells developed at least three times in the dinosaur family tree
PhysOrg
Wed, 17 Jun 2020 15:43 UTC
"The assumption has always been that the ancestral dinosaur egg was hard-shelled," said lead author Mark Norell, chair and Macaulay Curator in the Museum's Division of Paleontology. "Over the last 20 years, we've found dinosaur eggs around the world. But for the most part, they only represent three groups — theropod dinosaurs, which includes modern birds, advanced hadrosaurs like the duck-bill dinosaurs, and advanced sauropods, the long-necked dinosaurs. At the same time, we've found thousands of skeletal remains of ceratopsian dinosaurs, but almost none of their eggs. So why weren't their eggs preserved? My guess — and what we ended up proving through this study — is that they were soft-shelled."
Amniotes — the group that includes birds, mammals, and reptiles — produce eggs with an inner membrane or "amnion" that helps to prevent the embryo from drying out. Some amniotes, such as many turtles, lizards, and snakes, lay soft-shelled eggs, whereas others, such as birds, lay eggs with hard, heavily calcified shells. The evolution of these calcified eggs, which offer increased protection against environmental stress, represents a milestone in the history of the amniotes, as it likely contributed to reproductive success and so the spread and diversification of this group. Soft-shelled eggs rarely preserve in the fossil record, which makes it difficult to study the transition from soft to hard shells. Because modern crocodilians and birds, which are living dinosaur, lay hard-shelled eggs, this eggshell type has been inferred for all non-avian dinosaurs.
"It's an exceptional claim, so we need exceptional data," said study author and Yale graduate student Jasmina Wiemann. "We had to come up with a brand-new proxy to be sure that what we were seeing was how the eggs were in life, and not just a result of some strange fossilization effect. We now have a new method that can be applied to all other sorts of questions, as well as unambiguous evidence that complements the morphological and histological case for soft-shelled eggs in these animals."
With data on the chemical composition and mechanical properties of eggshells from 112 other extinct and living relatives, the researchers then constructed a "supertree" to track the evolution of the eggshell structure and properties through time, finding that hard-shelled, calcified eggs evolved independently at least three times in dinosaurs, and probably developed from an ancestrally soft-shelled type.
Because soft eggshells are more sensitive to water loss and offer little protection against mechanical stressors, such as a brooding parent, the researchers propose that they were probably buried in moist soil or sand and then incubated with heat from decomposing plant matter, similar to some reptile eggs today.
Citation: Norell, M.A., Wiemann, J., Fabbri, M. et al. The first dinosaur egg was soft. Nature (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-020-2412-8, www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2412-8