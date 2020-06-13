Earth Changes
Baby dies after being attacked by family dog in Hartford, South Dakota
Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Fri, 12 Jun 2020 12:45 UTC
The call came from the 900 block of Trojan Avenue in Hartford around 5:40 p.m., according to a release from the sheriff's office. Hartford Area Fire and Rescue arrived first and found a 6-week-old boy with "several bite wounds" from a dog.
The child was taken by helicopter to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to the release.
The dog, a Belgian Malinois, was a family pet, according to the sheriff's office, and was taken by the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.
I do believe that there will be a clash between East and West. I believe that there will be a clash between those who want freedom, justice and equality for everyone and those who want to continue the systems of exploitation. I believe that there will be that kind of clash, but I don't think that it will be based upon the color of the skin.
Klein's response outraged students ... with his extremely insensitive, dismissive, and woefully racist response But I have just read his reply to...
The primary narrative of QAnon is that there was a " deep state conspiracy" to defraud the 2016 election results in which high level members of...
Felix Rex: The MAOIST AGENDA Behind Toppling Historic Statues....[Link]
Was anyone actually asking for this? Was anyone actually offended? While changing the name of the island seems harmless in and of itself, one has...
A sad day for Movie rights indeed 😢