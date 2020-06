© Happy Star/Shutterstock

During their 3,000-year dominance over Mesoamerica, the Mayans built elaborate architectural structures and developed a sophisticated, technologically progressive society.The reasons for its sudden demise remain a mystery, but in a new Science study, scientists findDeforestation, overpopulation, and extreme drought have all been proposed as the reason for the empire's collapse. The most probable of those, argue the University of Cambridge and University of Florida scientists in the new study , is drought.The sediment cores that the scientists dug up from the depths of the lake are like a time machine, giving a glimpse of what past environments look like. In the study,Looking at it was like peering into fossil water, and in this case, it showed that the area surrounding the lake had gone through extremely arid periods. During periods of drought, larger amounts of water evaporate, and so a higher proportion of lighter isotopes in gypsum indicates a period of drought.The team determined that between the years 800 and 1,000, annual rainfall in the Maya lowlands decreased by nearly 50 percent on average and up to 70 percent during peak drought conditions. This means theToday, drought continues to aggrieve societies.In 2017, a NASA study showed thatThe impact of climate change, some scientists argue , may induce multi-decade "mega-droughts."However, modern-day droughts don't necessarily spell out the collapse of our own society, says Andrew Plantinga, Ph.D., who was not involved in the study. Platinga, a professor of natural resource economics and policy at the University of California, Santa Barbara, says that todayModern societies can pump water from great depths, move it over great distances, and make water drinkable with technologies like desalinization. We can survive — but it'll come with a cost."Although we have great potential for adaptation to water scarcity, adaptation comes at a cost, and we may well see these costs increase if droughts become more severe with climate change," says Plantinga. "While humans will adapt to water scarcity for many generations to come, they may be living in a less hospitable and more resource-constrained world."