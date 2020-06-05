Earth Changes
Intense lightning storm recorded over Toronto, Canada
Toronto Storeys (blog)
Wed, 03 Jun 2020 06:19 UTC
On Tuesday, Environment Canada warned of a "severe" thunderstorm in Toronto that may produce "large hail" and the resulting storm definitely didn't disappoint. In the evening, two separate thunderstorms tracked across the region, bringing plenty of lightning, lots of rain, and some hail.
And while the bulk of Torontonians were probably asleep during the lightning storm, there were some camera-ready storm watchers who captured some wild shots.
Photos and videos shared on social media show long periods of lightning flashing up the night sky, while other shots show the city's skyline transforming into something that looks like a scene straight out of a movie.
In case you missed the storm last night, here's a look at what you missed:
Reader Comments
- Clever church congregation avoids arrest by disguising themselves as rioters
- WHO scientists confirm coronavirus only spreads at conservative protests
- Jonathan Pie: The tale of Dominic Cummings
- Biden cuts hole in mask: 'Easier to sniff people's hair'
- Is that you, Joe? Biden's mask-sunglasses combo covers entire face at first public appearance in over 2 months
- Ancestry.com revokes genealogies of African-Americans who don't support Biden
- Biden: 'If you don't let me sniff your hair, you ain't a woman'
- Mayor De Blasio lays naval minefield to deter NYC swimmers
- SOTT Focus: Are You a 'Plague Virus' Authoritarian Nut? Take The Test
- MasterClass replaces all instructors with Greta Thunberg
- Government orders lockdown of all fast-food restaurants to flatten the curve of heart disease
- Every Covid-19 Briefing. Ever.
- Real Elon Musk escapes on rocket to Mars as California police attempt to arrest holographic decoy
- Michigan gov deploys fleet of probe droids to catch people violating lockdown
- The truth about COVID-19 pandemic and what needs to be done
- Arrested for prescribing fresh air, sunshine
- Chinese government lays off entire propaganda department: American media doing much better job for them
- New York mayor reveals special red armbands for police enforcing lockdown
- CNN moves headquarters to underground bunker after Trump touts benefits of sunlight
- Trump says drink lots of water, lamestream media reports he told everyone to drown themselves
Quote of the Day
Light your candle before Night, or it takes you.
Just another artical to divide people and get a limbic reaction. The author fails to mention they are all actors working off the same script,...
None of these people are oppressed. None of these people are poor. None of these people have ever gone hungry. None of these people have ever been...
[Link] good and really attractive to me. I love to see that you do good work with much effort and brign it to us by sharing it here.
Interesting and rather unusual research I have to say, please keep on sharing how the investigation is going. I think there are still more cons...
None of what this government has done or is doing makes any kind of face-of-it sense whatsoever. All the time the lockdown was on, international...
Comment: Less than a week ago almost 87,000 lightning strikes hit Washington - nearly 2/3 of the annual average!