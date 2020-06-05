Toronto lightning
Toronto residents were in for a show last night, as the warm and sunny day transitioned into a dark and gloomy mess with heavy rains, accompanied by high winds, hail, thunder, and lightning.

On Tuesday, Environment Canada warned of a "severe" thunderstorm in Toronto that may produce "large hail" and the resulting storm definitely didn't disappoint. In the evening, two separate thunderstorms tracked across the region, bringing plenty of lightning, lots of rain, and some hail.

And while the bulk of Torontonians were probably asleep during the lightning storm, there were some camera-ready storm watchers who captured some wild shots.

Photos and videos shared on social media show long periods of lightning flashing up the night sky, while other shots show the city's skyline transforming into something that looks like a scene straight out of a movie.


In case you missed the storm last night, here's a look at what you missed: