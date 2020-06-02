© Reuters/Tom Brenner



Looking to land a jab on the president, CNN tech journalist Brian Fung couldn't help but point out the lack of masks or social distancing among Donald Trump and a group of senior officials, shortly after they made an on-foot visit to the historic St. John's Church on Monday amid ongoing protests in the nation's capital.Others were gentler in their criticism, pointing out that "this isn't the time," while acknowledging that the virus "doesn't care" about the riots.Though the Covid-19 pandemic is ongoing, the unrest sparked last week over the death of George Floyd - an unarmed black man killed in the custody of the Minneapolis police - has quickly eclipsed the health crisis.