© ANNE CHAON/AFP/Getty Images

The vast majority of boat migrants are not refugees, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has admitted.Vincent Cochetel, the UNHCR special envoy for the illegal immigration situation in the Mediterranean, demanded EU member states give private NGOs unimpeded access to ferry migrants to Europe.In an interview with InfoMigrants published on Tuesday, the French official claimed that so-called sea rescue is a "basic principle of humanity", likening open borders NGOs to the emergency services, such as fire brigades."If European states do not want to take responsibility for rescue at sea, let them make way for civil society actors," he said.Noting that the mass importation of people continuing as it has been will lead to a credibility problem in future Cochetel continued:"A fair and equitable return mechanism must also be put in place. Because otherwise the whole asylum system will be called into question by European states and their peoples."Asked about an increasing number of Algerians headed to Europe, Cochetel said he believed the "exodus" of North Africans was due to a lack of economic opportunity, "worsened by restrictions imposed by coronavirus".According to UN data collected since January, the most common nations of origin of Mediterranean migrant arrivals this year are Afghanistan and Syria, followed by Morocco and Algeria.More than a third of these migrants are from Pakistan while around one in five purports to be Syrian, according to IOM coordinator for the region, Peter Van der Auweraert."But concerning the Syrians, I have doubts because we also have a number of people from North Africa who say they are Syrian," he told euronews in 2018.