The novel coronavirus uses the same strategy to evade attack from the human immune system as HIV, according to a new study by Chinese scientists.Virologist Zhang Hui and a team from Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou also said their discovery added weight to clinical observations that the coronavirus was showing "some characteristics of viruses causing chronic infection".Coronavirus spread would dramatically drop if 80% of a population wore masks, AI researcher saysThe molecule is an identification tag usually present in the membrane of a healthy cell, or in sick cells infected by other coronaviruses such as severe acute respiratory syndrome, or Sars. It changes with infections, alerting the immune system whether a cell is healthy or infected by a virus.HIV uses the same strategy - MHC molecules are also absent in cells infected with that virus."In contrast, Sars does not make use of this function," Zhang said.