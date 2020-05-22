© SWNS



A bionic eye could give sight to millions in just five years, experts say.The world's first 3D artificial eyeball is capable of sharper vision than a real human eye. Images are converted through tiny sensors that mirror the light-detecting photoreceptor cells.Prof Zhiyong Fan, of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, said animal and clinical trials were now planned. He said:"We hope to further improve our device in terms of biocompatibility, stability, and performance."I think if everything is on track, perhaps in five years the technology will become practical."