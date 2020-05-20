Bad and Worse

Deleterious protein mutations are commonly thought of in terms of how they compromise the protein's ability to perform its physiological function. However, mutations might also be deleterious if they cause negative effects on one of the countless other cellular processes. The frequency and magnitude of such collateral fitness effects are unknown. Our systematic study of mutations in a bacterial protein finds widespread collateral fitness effects that were associated with protein aggregation, improper protein processing, incomplete protein transport across membranes, incorrect disulfide-bond formation, induction of stress-response pathways, and unexpected changes in cell properties. [Emphasis added.]

In all of the 230 mentions of "fitness" in the paper, there is not one clear-cut example of an improvement in fitness

The distribution of fitness effects of mutation plays a central role in constraining protein evolution. The underlying mechanisms by which mutations lead to fitness effects are typically attributed to changes in protein specific activity or abundance. Here, we reveal the importance of a mutation's collateral fitness effects, which we define as effects that do not derive from changes in the protein's ability to perform its physiological function. We comprehensively measured the collateral fitness effects of missense mutations in the Escherichia coli TEM-1 β-lactamase antibiotic resistance gene using growth competition experiments in the absence of antibiotic. At least 42% of missense mutations in TEM-1 were deleterious, indicating that for some proteins collateral fitness effects occur as frequently as effects on protein activity and abundance.

Why Are Darwinians Surprised?

The surprising prevalence of deleterious collateral fitness effects suggests they may play a role in constraining protein evolution, particularly for highly expressed proteins, for proteins under intermittent selection for their physiological function, and for proteins whose contribution to fitness is buffered against deleterious effects on protein activity and protein abundance.

Fitness is one of the most important concepts in evolutionary biology. Despite its importance, fitness can be difficult to measure because it is a combination of many traits that interact in complex ways. Accordingly, researchers generally estimate fitness using fitness components — traits like fecundity and survivorship that are thought to be the result of the most important traits affecting fitness. Although these estimates have been very useful for evolutionary research, they tell us little about the underlying mechanisms of these fitness components.

No Good News Here

Our results caution against using measures of protein properties as a proxy for biological fitness or employing a nonnative context in DMS [deep mutational scanning] experiments, as the former risks underestimating the fraction of mutations that are deleterious in their native context and the latter risks reporting on nonbiologically relevant collateral fitness effects.

In terms of a mutation's impact on protein evolution, the cause of the deleterious effects is irrelevant. Collateral fitness costs arise from the mutation's impact on some cellular process(es) that in turn causes a fitness decrease. These costs will constrain protein evolution, provided they are not offset by beneficial primary fitness effects or mitigated by a second, compensatory mutation that alleviates the effect or lowers expression level.

However, it is the fitness across all environments an organism experiences that will govern the gene's evolution. When the gene comes back under selection, such silenced alleles will be rapidly purged because they are not functional. Environment-dependent regulation of gene expression could alleviate this issue; thus, collateral fitness effects might provide an evolutionary advantage for the evolution of gene expression regulation.

Nature Fights Mutations