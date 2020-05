© Randy Carnell



As the war against the coronavirus pandemic wages on, a new study has revealed that a person who recovered from SARS 17 years ago has an antibody that inhibits COVID-19.according to a statement from the University of Washington, which was involved in the research. The antibody is now being fast-tracked for development and testing at Vir Biotechnology.," said Herbert "Skip" Virgin, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Vir, in a separate statement . We have seen in animal models of other respiratory infections, such as influenza, that effector function significantly enhances the activity of antibodies that are already potently neutralizing."One of the study's co-authors, David Veesler, cautioned that a lot of work needs to be done before S309 could help COVID-19 patients, as the study was conducted in a lab setting.," Veesler said in the UW statement.Nonetheless, S309's ability to disable the spike proteins in SARS-CoV-2 could prove valuable either by itself, or as a "multiple antibody cocktail approach."The researchers discovered that when S309 was combined with other "weaker antibodies" identified in the SARS patient, who has been observed since 2004, the neutralization of COVID-19 was "enhanced.""Antibody cocktails including S309 along with other antibodies identified here further enhanced SARS-CoV-2 neutralization and may limit the emergence of neutralization-escape mutants," the authors wrote in the study. "These results pave the way for using S309- and S309-containing antibody cocktails for prophylaxis in individuals at high risk of exposure or as a post-exposure therapy to limit or treat severe disease."Two clinical drug trials, in conjunction with GlaxoSmithKline, of genetically engineered versions of S309 are expected to get underway this summer.The research has been published in the scientific journal Nature Currently, there is no known scientific cure for the disease known as COVID-19, however, a number of drugs are being tested to see if they can treat it.As of Tuesday morning, more than 4.82 million coronavirus cases have been diagnosed worldwide, more than 1.51 million of which are in the U.S., the most impacted country on the planet.