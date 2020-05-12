SNOW
© Leonid Shcheglov
Rain and snow mixed from Western Europe descended over Grodno.

According to the Center for Hydrometeorology, Control of Radioactive Contamination and Environmental Monitoring, there will be broken clouds, rain and melted snow in Belarus on 12 May.

Photos by Leonid Shcheglov

SNOW
