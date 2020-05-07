Earth Changes
May snow in Romania
Robert W. Felix
Ice Age Now
Wed, 06 May 2020 09:25 UTC
Ice Age Now
Wed, 06 May 2020 09:25 UTC
Thanks to Alexandru Tanase for this link.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- German government bails out owners of German corporations, saddles public with debt
- Facebook names 20 people to its 'Supreme Court' for content moderation
- 107,00 displaced by floods in Ethiopia since late April, says UN
- Floods prompt evacuations after heavy rain in French Guiana
- Swedish Model: Ruined economy will cause more deaths than coronavirus - Prof
- May snow in Romania
- New normal is worse than lockdown
- Coronavirus survivors to be 'permanently disqualified from joining US military'
- May snowfall hits Albania
- Trump administration's 'Operation Warp Speed' identifies 14 vaccines to focus on
- Lightning kills man in South Carolina storm that spawned tornadoes, hail
- Trump says will announce new members of coronavirus task force by Monday
- Best of the Web: British govt, gaslighting subjects into totalitarianism, announces 'plan to slowly lift lockdown... by October. Maybe...'
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: History shows where we go from here
- Best of the Web: Coronavirus gives a dangerous boost to DARPA's darkest agenda
- Is Comet SWAN fragmenting? Astronomers detect powerful outburst
- Bombshell report claims CBS coronavirus testing footage was staged
- Ohio lawmaker refuses to wear mask because he says it dishonors God
- Trump says coronavirus crisis is 'worse' than Pearl Harbor, 9/11 attacks
- Serbia to lift state of emergency; two Georgian cities to end lockdown after experiencing tepid pandemic
- New normal is worse than lockdown
- Trump administration's 'Operation Warp Speed' identifies 14 vaccines to focus on
- Trump says will announce new members of coronavirus task force by Monday
- Best of the Web: British govt, gaslighting subjects into totalitarianism, announces 'plan to slowly lift lockdown... by October. Maybe...'
- Best of the Web: Coronavirus gives a dangerous boost to DARPA's darkest agenda
- Trump says coronavirus crisis is 'worse' than Pearl Harbor, 9/11 attacks
- Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt claims he can link tech & defense, but he's just a civilian dilettante who doesn't get reality of war
- Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces: 'US, Saudi Arabia is trying to revive Daesh'
- South Korea spy agency says no signs North Korea's Kim received heart surgery
- Dozens of Republicans demand Schiff stop blocking release of Russia investigation witness transcripts
- SOTT Focus: Covid-19 Lockdown: Fairytales For Children And Hard Truths For Adults
- Israel won't end Syria operations until Iran leaves, Defence Minister says
- Best of the Web: MH17: Trial by media is failing under weight of facts
- International moon mining pact being drafted by Trump administration
- Republicans demanding interviews with FBI's Priestap, Pientka after bombshell Michael Flynn revelations
- Biden voted to block creation of Senate office that handles sexual harassment complaints
- US: Russia could try to covertly advise candidates in 2020
- Best of the Web: Anatomy of a fake news campaign: How the lie Kim Jong-un died was spread from US govt-funded outlet
- Trump: White House to wind down coronavirus task force and shift focus to the aftermath
- China increases testing sovereign digital currency in a move away from dollar dependence
- German government bails out owners of German corporations, saddles public with debt
- Facebook names 20 people to its 'Supreme Court' for content moderation
- Swedish Model: Ruined economy will cause more deaths than coronavirus - Prof
- Coronavirus survivors to be 'permanently disqualified from joining US military'
- Bombshell report claims CBS coronavirus testing footage was staged
- Ohio lawmaker refuses to wear mask because he says it dishonors God
- Serbia to lift state of emergency; two Georgian cities to end lockdown after experiencing tepid pandemic
- Amid lockdown, Palestinian village receives demolition orders from Israel
- They want to make "social distancing" a permanent part of our lives
- South African man who fed homeless people during lockdown has car torched
- 18 signs we're facing a record economic implosion in 2020
- Third Russian doctor mysteriously falls from hospital window amid coronavirus panic
- Poll: 78 percent of college students want to restrict 'threatening' ideas
- NY AG reportedly probing NBC News over sexual assault claims
- Covid-19 serial killer: Clapping for nurses by day, but by night, an illegal migrant butchered Barcelona's homeless
- NBC News chairman Andy Lack steps down in corporate shakeup
- Washington journalist: 'I want a coronation' of Biden, not an investigation of allegations
- Twitter runs test prompting users to revise replies it deems 'harmful'
- Bobby Sands died in jail 39 years ago, a martyr to freedom. Will Julian Assange become his modern equivalent?
- Best of the Web: Sweden coronavirus chief: Country likely had Covid-19 cases in NOVEMBER
- Macabre death rituals in the Viking Age
- Infectious disease modeling study casts doubt on the Justinianic Plague's impact
- Escobar: Deeper roots of Chinese demonization
- Flashback: 50 years ago today: Kent State massacre cover-up continues
- Possible lost henge discovered online as lockdown shuts onsite excavations
- How compassionate capitalism flourished in medieval Cambridge
- Brochs: Scotland's enigmatic Iron Age circular stone structures
- Hunter-gatherer skeleton damage hints that some women may have fought in battles
- 10 apple varieties, thought long gone, have been found in abandoned pioneer-era orchards across Pacific Northwest
- Skull shaping immigrants integrated into Hungarian village as Roman Empire fell
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Holy Grail, Comets, Earth Changes and Randall Carlson
- America's real historical enemy is not Russia, but England
- Pompeii's recycling centres
- 100 million years ago, the Sahara was the most dangerous place
- Hidden geometric pattern found at Göbekli Tepe
- Unique conical prehistoric carved rocks discovered in southern Iran
- Siberian and Mongolian petroglyphs separated by 7,000 years show stylistic similarities
- In coronavirus we trust: Secret history of the US government's human 'medical' experiments
- Practice of human heart sacrifice in Mesoamerica revealed in new study
- Ireland's high crosses: Medieval religion, art and engineering
- Is Comet SWAN fragmenting? Astronomers detect powerful outburst
- Several areas of science converge to show how implausible natural processes are for explaining the origin of life
- Closest black hole to Earth discovered by astronomers
- Scientists create 'air plasma' jet engine powered by only electricity
- German scientists find antibodies that block coronvirus from entering cells
- Magnetic pulses alter salmon's orientation, suggesting they navigate via magnetite in their tissue
- Astronomer spots plasma leaking from sun's surface
- Researchers say COVID-19 mutation appears more contagious than original strain, may explain difference in severity in different areas
- Nature leads the way: 'Artificial leaf' concept inspires research into solar-powered fuel production
- New Comet C/2020 H6 (ATLAS)
- Flashback: 'Remote control' contraceptive microchip that alters hormones in body to be available 'by 2018'
- Government's 'wobbly' contact tracing app 'failed' NHS clinical safety and cyber security tests
- Cuban biotech: Potential anti-COVID-19 drug announced by one of its creators
- Swiss soldiers fight COVID-19 armed with Bluetooth smartphone tracing app
- DARPA: US 'germ warfare research' to create Covid-19 test; identify carriers before they are infectious
- How does coronavirus kill? Tracing the ferocious rampage through the body, brain to toes
- Paper shows that "mutational load" arguments don't refute ENCODE findings
- Best of the Web: Zoological clarification: No, we didn't get coronavirus from bats
- Enzyme could hold key to improved allergy treatments says new study
- Tiny Hero shrews have the most extreme spine in nature — for no discernable reason
- 107,00 displaced by floods in Ethiopia since late April, says UN
- Floods prompt evacuations after heavy rain in French Guiana
- May snow in Romania
- May snowfall hits Albania
- Lightning kills man in South Carolina storm that spawned tornadoes, hail
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: History shows where we go from here
- May snow reported in New England as unseasonably cold heads toward East
- Floods kill 16 in Somalia, affect over 200,000 others
- Flooding inundates streets in Okinawa, Japan
- Powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake shakes Indonesia
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - April 2020: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- 'Cool, weird & scary': Skies over Niger's capital dyed blood red as massive sandstorm engulfs city
- Severe hailstorm hits Abha, Saudi Arabia on May 5
- Calgary ties its longest streak below 20C (68F) in recorded history
- South Dakota is battered by hailstones the size of baseballs as severe thunderstorms bring winds of up to 72mph
- Lightning kills over 100 animals belonging to nomads in Kashmir
- Softball-sized hail pounds parts of Northwest Arkansas shattering windshields
- Lightning bolt kills 3 children in Jharkhand, India
- Communities surrounding Edmonton, Alberta hit by May snowstorm
- A deadly derecho slammed Nashville with 70 mph winds, snapping trees and knocking out power
- Truly spectacular meteor fireball breaks apart over northern Spain and Portugal
- Meteor fireball caught on camera above Spain's Costa del Sol
- Asteroid sneaks past satellites in one of the closest flybys on record
- Early morning loud boom wakes residents in Hereford, UK
- Meteor fireball streaks over Florida's Panhandle
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball over Metro Vancouver in broad daylight
- Falling meteor fireball creates bright flash over Arizona
- Meteor fireball spotted across several Washington State counties
- Burning object recorded in New Zealand sky likely a meteor
- Bright meteor fireball turns night into day sky over eastern Caribbean Islands
- Huge meteor fireball observed over Brazil
- Meteor smoke captured on video over Slovakia
- Bright fireball caused by meteor explodes, fragments over northwestern US
- News photographer captures video of meteor fireball streaking through Texas sky
- Investigators confirm meteorite discovery in El Empalme, Ecuador
- Bizarre fireball spotted over Hull, UK last night likely a meteor
- Mysterious 'boom' rattles windows, startles wildlife in the Midlands, Ireland
- Meteor fireball? Mystery burning object leaves smoky trail for 20 minutes over Cambridgeshire, UK
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Peru
- SOTT Focus: The Seven Destructive Earth Passes of Comet Venus
- Eyes clean themselves in much the same way as brains, mouse study shows
- Coronavirus lockdown could trigger 1.4 million extra tuberculosis deaths, study shows
- Different kinds of white fat are important in disease
- Germany's coronavirus cases may be 10 times higher than numbers reported, study claims
- Best of the Web: Modern vaccines, like modern government, are hindering normal human development: 'The Truth About Vaccines' docu-series - Episode 1
- Vaccine roundtable discussion with Andrew Wakefield, Del Bigtree and Bobby Kennedy
- Does nicotine protect from Covid-19? Smokers seem less likely than non-smokers to become seriously ill from the virus
- Halle Berry swears by the keto diet—here's what she eats in a typical day
- '60,000 cancer patients could die because of lack of treatment or diagnosis': Oncologist on coronavirus dilemma
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - 5G Gives You Coronavirus? Not Likely - With Scott Ogrin of Scottie's Tech Info
- Best of the Web: Criminal Big-Pharma cartel given oversight of new Covid vaccine
- Dr Aseem Malhotra: It's time to have an honest conversation about the risks of excess weight
- Best of the Web: Pasteur Institute study: 'French coronavirus may be local, likely spreading BEFORE arrival from China'
- Focus on Vitamin D for COVID (and much more)
- Eating meat improves mental health and one in three vegetarians are depressed, study claims
- SOTT Focus: COVID-19 Hoax Pandemic: Doctors on Front-line in California Explain Why Lockdowns Are Unnecessary: "Millions of Cases, Tiny Number of Deaths"
- Soil in wounds can help stem deadly bleeding
- Further research indicates obesity and type 2 diabetes are COVID-19 risk factors
- Flashback Best of the Web: Smoke, Lies And The Nanny State
- Stop shaming people for going outside. The risks are generally low, and the benefits are endless
- Defining emotions: The importance of addressing our feelings with clarity
- Stoicism in times of pandemic: Some guidance from Marcus Aurelius
- New study finds sexist beliefs are associated with narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism
- 'Successful' psychopaths learn crucial skills that let them walk among us
- Thinking about your thinking: 7 ways to improve critical thinking skills
- Experimenting with Homeschooling offers an opportunity to cultivate the virtues of independence & original thinking
- Time management: 6 techniques from the Stoic philosopher Seneca
- Anger is temporary madness: A Stoic guide to anger management
- How to turn yourself into a Super-Learner
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Why We Need Leisure, or What To Do When You Have Nothing To Do
- Coronavirus hysteria is giving people vivid dreams - here's why
- Origins of language pathway in brain date back 25 million years
- Charles Eisenstein: The Coronation
- 14 Ways to improve mental health during the world's biggest psychological experiment
- What I learned from Kahneman's "Thinking Fast and Slow"
- Can loved ones in a coma hear us?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Joseph Azize Pt. 2: The Usefulness of Gurdjieff's Teachings For Our Times
- Welcome these hard times like a Stoic
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Joseph Azize Pt. 1: Gurdjieff, Mysticism, Exercises
- Best of the Web: Memento mori, or love in the age of corona
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Arrested for prescribing fresh air, sunshine
- Chinese government lays off entire propaganda department: American media doing much better job for them
- New York mayor reveals special red armbands for police enforcing lockdown
- CNN moves headquarters to underground bunker after Trump touts benefits of sunlight
- Trump says drink lots of water, lamestream media reports he told everyone to drown themselves
- Latest CDC computer model predicts between 0 and 12.6 billion new COVID-19 deaths by summer
- Covid-19 only killing men and women? What about the other 57 genders?
- Trump declares lockdown to be lifted for everyone except Hollyweird celebrities
- New York mayor unveils new social distancing program - snitches get rewards
- Getting too comfy: Maryland police warn residents to wear pants to check mailbox
- Liberal treated with Hydroxychloroquine hopes to still die of COVID-19 to prove Trump's an idiot
- President Xi impressed by Michigan governor's totalitarian policies
- Vicious tyrant Trump wants to allow people to leave their homes
- Observations of an anonymous UPS driver: "Customers I've seen since the 'Rona"
- 'Biden has touched us all' says Obama
- Roman authorities investigate Jesus for violating stay-in-tomb order
- Coronavirus vaccine delayed until scientist can figure out how to make it cause autism
- Foul-mouthed JESUS arrested in Moscow for violating self-isolation rules, becomes instant meme fodder online
- Freedom From Religion Foundation opposes teaching evolution in public schools
- Astrophysicist gets magnets stuck up nose while inventing coronavirus device
Quote of the Day
An unexciting truth may be eclipsed by a thrilling lie.
- Aldous Huxley
Recent Comments
This writer is clearly an idiot!
"We binge-watch series after series, all in an effort to shut the thought of our own mortality out. " ...and here I was, think that we binge watch...
" Typically, such antisocial tendencies result in incarceration " No, these antisocial tendencies usually result in the psychopath being elected...
The article has a strawman feel to it.I haven't seen anyone saying that 5G causes cornhola virus. Jon Rappaport mentioned that Wuhan was the site...
This just shows how asleep we are. Dig a little deeper until your reality is nearly beyond comprehension, and then you are closer to the truth of...
Comment: More footage: