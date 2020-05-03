Harvard math professor Martin Nowak placed on leave for giving Jeffrey Epstein own office on campus, allowing website to be used to boost his reputationA Harvard math professor was placed on administrative leave Friday after a damning new report claimed he hadMartin Nowak, the lead on Harvard's Program for Evolutionary Dynamics,, the report states.A room in the department was established as 'Jeffrey's office' and Epstein, who died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019,The report added that Nowak alsoas the deceased financier attempted to rehabilitate his image after his 2008 conviction for soliciting sex from an underage girl.The professor's alleged actions came after the then-Harvard president had barred the school from accepting any further donations from Epstein in 2008., according to the month-long investigation carried out by Harvard's general counsel and an outside law firm.He was known for using his money to gain access to academics, professing an interest in science, and he earned a reputation for funding some of America's most prestigious institutions such as MIT and Harvard.The report published Friday expanded on what was already known about Epstein's link with Harvard, claiming thatAbout $200,000 of the funding provided by Epstein before the cut off in 2008 remains unspent, the school said, and will be given to groups that support victims of sexual violence.The report found that while Harvard's top leaders cut ties with Epstein in 2008,Nowak gave Epstein an office at the program's building in Harvard Square, the review found, andEpstein frequently visited Office 610, which was known as 'Jeffrey's Office,' and met with scholars to hear about their work, the review found. He brought his own rug and hung his own photos on the wall.Nowak argued that the office was Epstein's in name only, the report says, but others in the building said it was commonly known to be reserved for the financier.'We do not take this step lightly, but the seriousness of the matter leads us to believe it is not appropriate for Professor Nowak to continue in his role,' wrote Claudine Gay, dean of Harvard's Faculty of Arts and Sciences of the decision to place Nowak on leave.Harvard's report urges the university to develop clearer procedures for reviewing 'potentially controversial gifts,' and for enforcing bans on certain donors. Bacow said he has instructed top officials to implement the suggestions as soon as possible.'We will always do our best to improve,' Bacow said in a campus message on Friday.'The report issued today describes principled decision-making but also reveals institutional and individual shortcomings that must be addressed - not only for the sake of the university but also in recognition of the courageous individuals who sought to bring Epstein to justice.'Among other allegations against Nowak, the report alleged that he allowed his program's website to be used to burnish Epstein's reputation after his 2008 conviction.Nowak is also accused of devoting a page on the program's website to Epstein, also at the request of the financier's publicist.There's no evidence that Harvard's top officials knew about the postings, the report says. Epstein's page on the website was removed in 2014 after Harvard received complaints from a sexual assault survivor´s group.The report concludes that Harvard's senior leaders acted appropriately in their dealings with Epstein.Former President Drew Faust decided to bar donations from Epstein after his conviction, the review says, and a university dean rejected a 2013 request from some faculty to reconsider the decision, saying it would be inconsistent with Harvard's values.But some faculty enjoyed close ties with Epstein.he visits were done in a personal capacity, the report said, and do not appear to violate Harvard rules.In total, Epstein made more than 20 donations to Harvard, the largest of which was the $6.5 million to Nowak's research group. Smaller donations supported faculty research in psychology, economics, art and education.Although his gifts were blocked after 2008, the report found that Harvard accepted $736,000 between his arrest and conviction.Most went to Harvard's medical school, while $150,000 went to its Faculty of Arts and Sciences.Harvard President Lawrence Bacow called for the review in September 2019 amid public outcry over the university's relationship with Epstein.The former director of MIT's famed Media Lab, Joi Ito, resigned last year amid uproar over his ties to Epstein. He issued a public apology and vowed to raise money for victims of trafficking.