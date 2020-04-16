© REUTERS / Ako Rasheed

A prominent Iraqi security expert warned that the US is attempting to replace its military personnel in Iraq with forces trained by the CIA to protect its interests in the country.Elsewhere, he criticized the political groups in Iraq for weak positions against the US plots, warning that. His remarks came in line with earlier calls by the Iraqi parliament and military for all foreign troops to leave the Arab country as soon as possible.Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill on January 5, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign military forces led by the US from the country following the assassination of General Soleimani, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the PMU, and their companions in a US airstrike.Hashd al-Sha'abi groups said from now on the US troops in the Arab country will be dealt with as "occupation forces", PressTV reported.The statement cited the US refusal to withdraw its forces from Iraq and its "continued aggression" against the country as the reasons for their decision.It also said that the Iraqi resistance forces' military operations are a basic response to US aggression."Be aware that all operations which have been carried out against you so far were only a minor response to your aggressions as the decision to carry out operations [against US forces] had not been taken back then," it added.The statement was signed by Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, Kata'ib al-Imam Ali, Harakat al-Awfiy'a, Saraya Ashura, Harakat Jund al-Imam, and Saraya al-Khurasani.